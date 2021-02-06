The SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market To Embark Upon A Double Digit CAGR 5%

The global SDS poly acrylamide gel electrophoresis (PAGE) market is set to exhibit a promising 5% CAGR during the forecast period (2019 – 2029). Introduction of 2D and 3D electrophoresis techniques has increased the sensitivity and reproducibility of SDS poly acrylamide gel electrophoresis.

Besides, the recent evolution of automated electrophoresis using microfluidics technology has attained a high level of reliability, resolution, and accuracy. It has reduced hands-on time and offers results for any protein analysis. Consequently, the key market leaders around the globe are now focusing on continuous investments towards the development of advanced SDS poly acrylamide gel electrophoresis products.

Company Profiles

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Analytik Jena AG (Endress+Hauser AG)

Lonza Group Ltd

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Abcam Plc

TAKARA BIO INC.

Cleaver Scientific Ltd.

Increasing research funding for drug development in North America region is expected to provide lucrative opportunities. For instance, according to the report by the Council of Economic Advisers, in 2018, the U.S. funded approximately 50% of the world’s medical research and development programs.

Market players are focusing on offering innovative products of SDS poly acrylamide gel electrophoresis to deliver better protein separation. In September 2015, Cleaver Scientific introduced its new horizontal polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (hPAGE) system in collaboration with the Kirkhouse Trust, which allows to run large number of samples simultaneously with greater resolution.

Acquisitions and collaborations are the key strategies adopted by these leading manufacturers to develop technologically advanced products for proteomic research and enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2013, Merck KGaA, a German multinational pharmaceutical, acquired Bangalore Genei (India) Pvt. Ltd. (BGIP), which specializes in new generation proteomic and genomic research technologies and cutting-edge study of proteins and organisms.



North America holds a significant market share of 35% in 2019 owing to a paradigm shift towards drug discovery where a lot of research work are being carried out also at academic institutes besides clinical research organization.

Increased investment in life science products and incessant demand for customized tools and reagents in proteomic research for drug discovery will significantly fuel demand for SDS poly acrylamide gel electrophoresis in the near future.

Leading manufacturers of SDS poly acrylamide gel electrophoresis are focusing on strategic investment to enhance their product portfolio. In October 2019, Arranta Bio announces $82M funding and strategic venture with Thermo Fisher Scientific for the development and manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products.

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on SDS poly acrylamide gel electrophoresis in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014 – 2018 and projections from 2019 – 2029 on the basis of product type (instruments, reagents and gels), and end user (clinical research, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, government agencies, academic institutes) in five key regions.

