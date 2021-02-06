The Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market To Re-Invent The Growth Curve With A CAGR Of 6%

Adoption of recombinant cell culture supplements by biopharmaceutical manufacturers and research institutes has increased significantly for the development of novel drugs and treatment. Growing demand for novel vaccines to treat and prevent severe diseases, as well as increasing stem cell research activities by biopharmaceutical manufactures are likely to pace up the lucrativeness of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market.

Recombinant cell culture supplements are gaining higher adoption in mammalian cell production processes in different production units and research centres. Moreover, rising investments in biologics production and growing research for the introduction of innovative gene therapies are bolstering the demand for recombinant cell culture supplements.

The global recombinant cell culture supplements market was valued around US$ 320 Mn in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period (2019–2029).

Key Takeaways of Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Study

By product, recombinant growth factors occupied nearly half of the market value share in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market, owing to the growing use of growth factors in preclinical and clinical studies for drug development and cancer research.

Recombinant insulin products are expected to record the highest growth rate, with growing use in cell culture media for the reduction of cell apoptosis and adipogenic induction of mesenchymal stem cells.

By application, stem cell therapy accounted for over 30% of the market value share in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market, due to substantial rise in the adoption of stem cell treatment and cellular therapies as compared to drugs.

of the market value share in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market, due to substantial rise in the adoption of stem cell treatment and cellular therapies as compared to drugs. Microorganism-based recombinant cell culture supplements are expected to grow at a higher pace over the forecast period. The steady rise has been augmented by increasing demand for animal-free cell culture supplements to eliminate the risk of cell culture media contamination.

Biopharmaceutical companies hold a major share in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market, owing to increasing pharmaceutical spending by consumers and increasing investments for new product development.

North America holds a prominent revenue share in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market, on back of R&D efforts in the life science field by the U.S. and Canadian biopharmaceutical manufacturers and researchers.

“Increasing requirement of recombinant cell culture supplements for mammalian cell lines and viral & protein-based vaccines production is likely to pace up market growth. Demand will continue to pick pace, with burgeoning use of supplements in cancer research, tissue regeneration, and gene therapy development,” says a PMR analyst.

Product Portfolio Expansion through Acquisitions & Partnerships – Key Strategy of Manufacturers

Recombinant cell culture supplement manufacturers are focusing on product portfolio expansion through partnerships and acquisition of small. In 2015, Abcam Plc signed an exclusive partnership agreement with A* STAR’s Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology to develop high-quality immunoassays for life science research.

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on recombinant cell culture supplements in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2014–2018 and projections for 2019–2029, on the basis of product (recombinant growth factors, recombinant insulin, recombinant albumin, recombinant transferrin, recombinant trypsin, recombinant aprotinin, recombinant lysozyme, and others), application (stem cell therapy, gene therapy, bioprocess application, vaccine development, and others), source (animals, microorganisms, and humans), and end user (academic and research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, cancer research centers, and contract research centers), across seven major regions.

