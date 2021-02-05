Spacecraft Bus Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2027 | Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation

“

The report titled Global Spacecraft Bus Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Spacecraft Bus market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Spacecraft Bus market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Spacecraft Bus market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Spacecraft Bus market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Spacecraft Bus report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Spacecraft Bus report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Spacecraft Bus market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Spacecraft Bus market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Spacecraft Bus market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Spacecraft Bus market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Spacecraft Bus market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Airbus SE, OHB SE, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., NanoAvionics, Ball Corporation, Sierra Nevada Corporation, MAXAR Technologies Inc., NEC Corp

Market Segmentation by Product: Small (1-500kg)

Medium (501-2,500kg)

Large (>2,500kg)



Market Segmentation by Application: Earth Observation & Meteorology

Communication

Scientific Research & Exploration

Surveillance & Security

Mapping & Navigation

Others



The Spacecraft Bus Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Spacecraft Bus market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Spacecraft Bus market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Spacecraft Bus market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Spacecraft Bus industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Spacecraft Bus market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Spacecraft Bus market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Spacecraft Bus market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Spacecraft Bus

1.1 Spacecraft Bus Market Overview

1.1.1 Spacecraft Bus Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Spacecraft Bus Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Spacecraft Bus Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Spacecraft Bus Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Spacecraft Bus Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Spacecraft Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Spacecraft Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Spacecraft Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Spacecraft Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Spacecraft Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Spacecraft Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Spacecraft Bus Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Spacecraft Bus Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Spacecraft Bus Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Spacecraft Bus Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Small (1-500kg)

2.5 Medium (501-2,500kg)

2.6 Large (>2,500kg)

3 Spacecraft Bus Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Spacecraft Bus Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Spacecraft Bus Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Spacecraft Bus Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Earth Observation & Meteorology

3.5 Communication

3.6 Scientific Research & Exploration

3.7 Surveillance & Security

3.8 Mapping & Navigation

3.9 Others

4 Global Spacecraft Bus Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Spacecraft Bus Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Spacecraft Bus as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Spacecraft Bus Market

4.4 Global Top Players Spacecraft Bus Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Spacecraft Bus Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Spacecraft Bus Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Thales Group

5.1.1 Thales Group Profile

5.1.2 Thales Group Main Business

5.1.3 Thales Group Spacecraft Bus Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Thales Group Spacecraft Bus Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Thales Group Recent Developments

5.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

5.2.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation Main Business

5.2.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Spacecraft Bus Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Spacecraft Bus Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation Recent Developments

5.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation

5.5.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Profile

5.3.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation Main Business

5.3.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Spacecraft Bus Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Spacecraft Bus Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Airbus SE Recent Developments

5.4 Airbus SE

5.4.1 Airbus SE Profile

5.4.2 Airbus SE Main Business

5.4.3 Airbus SE Spacecraft Bus Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Airbus SE Spacecraft Bus Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Airbus SE Recent Developments

5.5 OHB SE

5.5.1 OHB SE Profile

5.5.2 OHB SE Main Business

5.5.3 OHB SE Spacecraft Bus Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 OHB SE Spacecraft Bus Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 OHB SE Recent Developments

5.6 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

5.6.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd Profile

5.6.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd Main Business

5.6.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd Spacecraft Bus Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd Spacecraft Bus Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd Recent Developments

5.7 Honeywell International Inc.

5.7.1 Honeywell International Inc. Profile

5.7.2 Honeywell International Inc. Main Business

5.7.3 Honeywell International Inc. Spacecraft Bus Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Honeywell International Inc. Spacecraft Bus Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Developments

5.8 NanoAvionics

5.8.1 NanoAvionics Profile

5.8.2 NanoAvionics Main Business

5.8.3 NanoAvionics Spacecraft Bus Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 NanoAvionics Spacecraft Bus Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 NanoAvionics Recent Developments

5.9 Ball Corporation

5.9.1 Ball Corporation Profile

5.9.2 Ball Corporation Main Business

5.9.3 Ball Corporation Spacecraft Bus Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Ball Corporation Spacecraft Bus Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Ball Corporation Recent Developments

5.10 Sierra Nevada Corporation

5.10.1 Sierra Nevada Corporation Profile

5.10.2 Sierra Nevada Corporation Main Business

5.10.3 Sierra Nevada Corporation Spacecraft Bus Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Sierra Nevada Corporation Spacecraft Bus Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Sierra Nevada Corporation Recent Developments

5.11 MAXAR Technologies Inc.

5.11.1 MAXAR Technologies Inc. Profile

5.11.2 MAXAR Technologies Inc. Main Business

5.11.3 MAXAR Technologies Inc. Spacecraft Bus Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 MAXAR Technologies Inc. Spacecraft Bus Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 MAXAR Technologies Inc. Recent Developments

5.12 NEC Corp

5.12.1 NEC Corp Profile

5.12.2 NEC Corp Main Business

5.12.3 NEC Corp Spacecraft Bus Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 NEC Corp Spacecraft Bus Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 NEC Corp Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Spacecraft Bus Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Spacecraft Bus Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Spacecraft Bus Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Spacecraft Bus Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Spacecraft Bus Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Spacecraft Bus Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

”