Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market 2021 Regional Landscape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status and Prospects 2021-2027 | Minn Kota, Torqeedo, CSM Tech

The report titled Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Boat Electric Outboard Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Boat Electric Outboard Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Boat Electric Outboard Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Boat Electric Outboard Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Boat Electric Outboard Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Boat Electric Outboard Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Boat Electric Outboard Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Boat Electric Outboard Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Boat Electric Outboard Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Boat Electric Outboard Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Boat Electric Outboard Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Minn Kota, Torqeedo, CSM Tech, MotorGuide, AquaWatt, Suzhou Parsun Power Machine, EPropulsion Technology, Elco Motor Yachts, Krautler Elektromaschinen, Aquamot, Ray Electric Outboards

Market Segmentation by Product: Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor

Outboard Electric Trolling Motor



Market Segmentation by Application: Small Ship

Large Ship



The Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Boat Electric Outboard Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Boat Electric Outboard Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Boat Electric Outboard Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Boat Electric Outboard Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Boat Electric Outboard Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Boat Electric Outboard Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Boat Electric Outboard Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Overview

1.1 Boat Electric Outboard Motor Product Overview

1.2 Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor

1.2.2 Outboard Electric Trolling Motor

1.3 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Boat Electric Outboard Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Boat Electric Outboard Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Boat Electric Outboard Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Boat Electric Outboard Motor as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Boat Electric Outboard Motor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor by Application

4.1 Boat Electric Outboard Motor Segment by Application

4.1.1 Small Ship

4.1.2 Large Ship

4.2 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Boat Electric Outboard Motor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Boat Electric Outboard Motor by Application

4.5.2 Europe Boat Electric Outboard Motor by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Boat Electric Outboard Motor by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Boat Electric Outboard Motor by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Boat Electric Outboard Motor by Application

5 North America Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Boat Electric Outboard Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Boat Electric Outboard Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Boat Electric Outboard Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Boat Electric Outboard Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Boat Electric Outboard Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Boat Electric Outboard Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Boat Electric Outboard Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Boat Electric Outboard Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Boat Electric Outboard Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Boat Electric Outboard Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Boat Electric Outboard Motor Business

10.1 Minn Kota

10.1.1 Minn Kota Corporation Information

10.1.2 Minn Kota Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Minn Kota Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Minn Kota Boat Electric Outboard Motor Products Offered

10.1.5 Minn Kota Recent Developments

10.2 Torqeedo

10.2.1 Torqeedo Corporation Information

10.2.2 Torqeedo Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Torqeedo Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Minn Kota Boat Electric Outboard Motor Products Offered

10.2.5 Torqeedo Recent Developments

10.3 CSM Tech

10.3.1 CSM Tech Corporation Information

10.3.2 CSM Tech Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 CSM Tech Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 CSM Tech Boat Electric Outboard Motor Products Offered

10.3.5 CSM Tech Recent Developments

10.4 MotorGuide

10.4.1 MotorGuide Corporation Information

10.4.2 MotorGuide Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 MotorGuide Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 MotorGuide Boat Electric Outboard Motor Products Offered

10.4.5 MotorGuide Recent Developments

10.5 AquaWatt

10.5.1 AquaWatt Corporation Information

10.5.2 AquaWatt Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 AquaWatt Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 AquaWatt Boat Electric Outboard Motor Products Offered

10.5.5 AquaWatt Recent Developments

10.6 Suzhou Parsun Power Machine

10.6.1 Suzhou Parsun Power Machine Corporation Information

10.6.2 Suzhou Parsun Power Machine Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Suzhou Parsun Power Machine Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Suzhou Parsun Power Machine Boat Electric Outboard Motor Products Offered

10.6.5 Suzhou Parsun Power Machine Recent Developments

10.7 EPropulsion Technology

10.7.1 EPropulsion Technology Corporation Information

10.7.2 EPropulsion Technology Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 EPropulsion Technology Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 EPropulsion Technology Boat Electric Outboard Motor Products Offered

10.7.5 EPropulsion Technology Recent Developments

10.8 Elco Motor Yachts

10.8.1 Elco Motor Yachts Corporation Information

10.8.2 Elco Motor Yachts Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Elco Motor Yachts Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Elco Motor Yachts Boat Electric Outboard Motor Products Offered

10.8.5 Elco Motor Yachts Recent Developments

10.9 Krautler Elektromaschinen

10.9.1 Krautler Elektromaschinen Corporation Information

10.9.2 Krautler Elektromaschinen Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Krautler Elektromaschinen Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Krautler Elektromaschinen Boat Electric Outboard Motor Products Offered

10.9.5 Krautler Elektromaschinen Recent Developments

10.10 Aquamot

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Boat Electric Outboard Motor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Aquamot Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Aquamot Recent Developments

10.11 Ray Electric Outboards

10.11.1 Ray Electric Outboards Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ray Electric Outboards Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Ray Electric Outboards Boat Electric Outboard Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Ray Electric Outboards Boat Electric Outboard Motor Products Offered

10.11.5 Ray Electric Outboards Recent Developments

11 Boat Electric Outboard Motor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Boat Electric Outboard Motor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Boat Electric Outboard Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Boat Electric Outboard Motor Industry Trends

11.4.2 Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Drivers

11.4.3 Boat Electric Outboard Motor Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

