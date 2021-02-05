High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Exxon Mobil, BP, Shell

“

The report titled Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Sulphur Fuel Oil market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Sulphur Fuel Oil market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Sulphur Fuel Oil market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Sulphur Fuel Oil market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Sulphur Fuel Oil report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Sulphur Fuel Oil report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Sulphur Fuel Oil market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Sulphur Fuel Oil market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Sulphur Fuel Oil market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Sulphur Fuel Oil market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Sulphur Fuel Oil market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Exxon Mobil, BP, Shell, China Marine Bunker, World Fuel Services, Bunker Holding, Total Marine Fuel, Chemoil, Bright Oil, Sinopec, Gazpromneft, GAC, China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec), Southern Pec, Lukoil-Bunker, Alliance Oil Company, Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

Market Segmentation by Product: Heavy Fuel Oil

Light Fuel Oil



Market Segmentation by Application: Transportation

Petrochemical Industry

Building Industry

Others



The High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Sulphur Fuel Oil market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Sulphur Fuel Oil market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Sulphur Fuel Oil market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Sulphur Fuel Oil industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Sulphur Fuel Oil market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Sulphur Fuel Oil market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Sulphur Fuel Oil market?

Table of Contents:

1 High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Overview

1.1 High Sulphur Fuel Oil Product Overview

1.2 High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Heavy Fuel Oil

1.2.2 Light Fuel Oil

1.3 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by High Sulphur Fuel Oil Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players High Sulphur Fuel Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High Sulphur Fuel Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in High Sulphur Fuel Oil as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers High Sulphur Fuel Oil Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil by Application

4.1 High Sulphur Fuel Oil Segment by Application

4.1.1 Transportation

4.1.2 Petrochemical Industry

4.1.3 Building Industry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global High Sulphur Fuel Oil Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America High Sulphur Fuel Oil by Application

4.5.2 Europe High Sulphur Fuel Oil by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific High Sulphur Fuel Oil by Application

4.5.4 Latin America High Sulphur Fuel Oil by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa High Sulphur Fuel Oil by Application

5 North America High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America High Sulphur Fuel Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America High Sulphur Fuel Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe High Sulphur Fuel Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe High Sulphur Fuel Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High Sulphur Fuel Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Sulphur Fuel Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America High Sulphur Fuel Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America High Sulphur Fuel Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Sulphur Fuel Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Sulphur Fuel Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Sulphur Fuel Oil Business

10.1 Exxon Mobil

10.1.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

10.1.2 Exxon Mobil Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Exxon Mobil High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Exxon Mobil High Sulphur Fuel Oil Products Offered

10.1.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Developments

10.2 BP

10.2.1 BP Corporation Information

10.2.2 BP Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 BP High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Exxon Mobil High Sulphur Fuel Oil Products Offered

10.2.5 BP Recent Developments

10.3 Shell

10.3.1 Shell Corporation Information

10.3.2 Shell Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Shell High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Shell High Sulphur Fuel Oil Products Offered

10.3.5 Shell Recent Developments

10.4 China Marine Bunker

10.4.1 China Marine Bunker Corporation Information

10.4.2 China Marine Bunker Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 China Marine Bunker High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 China Marine Bunker High Sulphur Fuel Oil Products Offered

10.4.5 China Marine Bunker Recent Developments

10.5 World Fuel Services

10.5.1 World Fuel Services Corporation Information

10.5.2 World Fuel Services Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 World Fuel Services High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 World Fuel Services High Sulphur Fuel Oil Products Offered

10.5.5 World Fuel Services Recent Developments

10.6 Bunker Holding

10.6.1 Bunker Holding Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bunker Holding Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Bunker Holding High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Bunker Holding High Sulphur Fuel Oil Products Offered

10.6.5 Bunker Holding Recent Developments

10.7 Total Marine Fuel

10.7.1 Total Marine Fuel Corporation Information

10.7.2 Total Marine Fuel Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Total Marine Fuel High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Total Marine Fuel High Sulphur Fuel Oil Products Offered

10.7.5 Total Marine Fuel Recent Developments

10.8 Chemoil

10.8.1 Chemoil Corporation Information

10.8.2 Chemoil Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Chemoil High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Chemoil High Sulphur Fuel Oil Products Offered

10.8.5 Chemoil Recent Developments

10.9 Bright Oil

10.9.1 Bright Oil Corporation Information

10.9.2 Bright Oil Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Bright Oil High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Bright Oil High Sulphur Fuel Oil Products Offered

10.9.5 Bright Oil Recent Developments

10.10 Sinopec

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 High Sulphur Fuel Oil Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sinopec High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sinopec Recent Developments

10.11 Gazpromneft

10.11.1 Gazpromneft Corporation Information

10.11.2 Gazpromneft Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Gazpromneft High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Gazpromneft High Sulphur Fuel Oil Products Offered

10.11.5 Gazpromneft Recent Developments

10.12 GAC

10.12.1 GAC Corporation Information

10.12.2 GAC Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 GAC High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 GAC High Sulphur Fuel Oil Products Offered

10.12.5 GAC Recent Developments

10.13 China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec)

10.13.1 China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec) Corporation Information

10.13.2 China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec) Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec) High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec) High Sulphur Fuel Oil Products Offered

10.13.5 China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec) Recent Developments

10.14 Southern Pec

10.14.1 Southern Pec Corporation Information

10.14.2 Southern Pec Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Southern Pec High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Southern Pec High Sulphur Fuel Oil Products Offered

10.14.5 Southern Pec Recent Developments

10.15 Lukoil-Bunker

10.15.1 Lukoil-Bunker Corporation Information

10.15.2 Lukoil-Bunker Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Lukoil-Bunker High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Lukoil-Bunker High Sulphur Fuel Oil Products Offered

10.15.5 Lukoil-Bunker Recent Developments

10.16 Alliance Oil Company

10.16.1 Alliance Oil Company Corporation Information

10.16.2 Alliance Oil Company Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Alliance Oil Company High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Alliance Oil Company High Sulphur Fuel Oil Products Offered

10.16.5 Alliance Oil Company Recent Developments

10.17 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

10.17.1 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels Corporation Information

10.17.2 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels High Sulphur Fuel Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels High Sulphur Fuel Oil Products Offered

10.17.5 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels Recent Developments

11 High Sulphur Fuel Oil Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 High Sulphur Fuel Oil Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 High Sulphur Fuel Oil Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 High Sulphur Fuel Oil Industry Trends

11.4.2 High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Drivers

11.4.3 High Sulphur Fuel Oil Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

