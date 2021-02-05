Industrial Air Conditioning Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Daikin, Ingersoll-Rand, Johnson Controls

“

The report titled Global Industrial Air Conditioning Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Air Conditioning market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Air Conditioning market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Air Conditioning market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Air Conditioning market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Air Conditioning report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Air Conditioning report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Air Conditioning market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Air Conditioning market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Air Conditioning market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Air Conditioning market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Air Conditioning market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Daikin, Ingersoll-Rand, Johnson Controls, Hitachi, LG Electronics, United Technologies, Electrolux, Emerson, Honeywell, Lennox, Nortek, Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic, Haier, Samsung Electronics, Whirlpool, Gree, Fujitsu, Danfoss

Market Segmentation by Product: Central Systems

Local Systems



Market Segmentation by Application: Process Manufacturing

Discrete Manufacturing



The Industrial Air Conditioning Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Air Conditioning market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Air Conditioning market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Air Conditioning market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Air Conditioning industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Air Conditioning market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Air Conditioning market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Air Conditioning market?

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Air Conditioning Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Air Conditioning Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Air Conditioning Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Central Systems

1.2.2 Local Systems

1.3 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Air Conditioning Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Air Conditioning Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Air Conditioning Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Air Conditioning Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Air Conditioning Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Air Conditioning Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Air Conditioning Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Industrial Air Conditioning as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Air Conditioning Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Air Conditioning Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Industrial Air Conditioning by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Industrial Air Conditioning by Application

4.1 Industrial Air Conditioning Segment by Application

4.1.1 Process Manufacturing

4.1.2 Discrete Manufacturing

4.2 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Industrial Air Conditioning Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Industrial Air Conditioning Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Industrial Air Conditioning by Application

4.5.2 Europe Industrial Air Conditioning by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Conditioning by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Industrial Air Conditioning by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Conditioning by Application

5 North America Industrial Air Conditioning Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Industrial Air Conditioning Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Industrial Air Conditioning Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Industrial Air Conditioning Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial Air Conditioning Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Air Conditioning Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Conditioning Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Conditioning Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Conditioning Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Industrial Air Conditioning Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Air Conditioning Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Air Conditioning Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Conditioning Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Conditioning Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Conditioning Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Conditioning Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Air Conditioning Business

10.1 Daikin

10.1.1 Daikin Corporation Information

10.1.2 Daikin Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Daikin Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Daikin Industrial Air Conditioning Products Offered

10.1.5 Daikin Recent Developments

10.2 Ingersoll-Rand

10.2.1 Ingersoll-Rand Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ingersoll-Rand Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Ingersoll-Rand Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Daikin Industrial Air Conditioning Products Offered

10.2.5 Ingersoll-Rand Recent Developments

10.3 Johnson Controls

10.3.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.3.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Johnson Controls Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Johnson Controls Industrial Air Conditioning Products Offered

10.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

10.4 Hitachi

10.4.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Hitachi Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Hitachi Industrial Air Conditioning Products Offered

10.4.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

10.5 LG Electronics

10.5.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

10.5.2 LG Electronics Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 LG Electronics Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 LG Electronics Industrial Air Conditioning Products Offered

10.5.5 LG Electronics Recent Developments

10.6 United Technologies

10.6.1 United Technologies Corporation Information

10.6.2 United Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 United Technologies Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 United Technologies Industrial Air Conditioning Products Offered

10.6.5 United Technologies Recent Developments

10.7 Electrolux

10.7.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

10.7.2 Electrolux Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Electrolux Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Electrolux Industrial Air Conditioning Products Offered

10.7.5 Electrolux Recent Developments

10.8 Emerson

10.8.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.8.2 Emerson Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Emerson Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Emerson Industrial Air Conditioning Products Offered

10.8.5 Emerson Recent Developments

10.9 Honeywell

10.9.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.9.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Honeywell Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Honeywell Industrial Air Conditioning Products Offered

10.9.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

10.10 Lennox

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Industrial Air Conditioning Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Lennox Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Lennox Recent Developments

10.11 Nortek

10.11.1 Nortek Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nortek Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Nortek Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Nortek Industrial Air Conditioning Products Offered

10.11.5 Nortek Recent Developments

10.12 Mitsubishi Electric

10.12.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Air Conditioning Products Offered

10.12.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments

10.13 Panasonic

10.13.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.13.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Panasonic Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Panasonic Industrial Air Conditioning Products Offered

10.13.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

10.14 Haier

10.14.1 Haier Corporation Information

10.14.2 Haier Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Haier Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Haier Industrial Air Conditioning Products Offered

10.14.5 Haier Recent Developments

10.15 Samsung Electronics

10.15.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

10.15.2 Samsung Electronics Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Samsung Electronics Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Samsung Electronics Industrial Air Conditioning Products Offered

10.15.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments

10.16 Whirlpool

10.16.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

10.16.2 Whirlpool Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Whirlpool Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Whirlpool Industrial Air Conditioning Products Offered

10.16.5 Whirlpool Recent Developments

10.17 Gree

10.17.1 Gree Corporation Information

10.17.2 Gree Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Gree Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Gree Industrial Air Conditioning Products Offered

10.17.5 Gree Recent Developments

10.18 Fujitsu

10.18.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

10.18.2 Fujitsu Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Fujitsu Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Fujitsu Industrial Air Conditioning Products Offered

10.18.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments

10.19 Danfoss

10.19.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

10.19.2 Danfoss Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Danfoss Industrial Air Conditioning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Danfoss Industrial Air Conditioning Products Offered

10.19.5 Danfoss Recent Developments

11 Industrial Air Conditioning Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial Air Conditioning Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial Air Conditioning Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industrial Air Conditioning Industry Trends

11.4.2 Industrial Air Conditioning Market Drivers

11.4.3 Industrial Air Conditioning Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”