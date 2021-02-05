Machine Automation Components Market Growing Technically Offers High Revenue Growth 2027 | Mitsubishi, Yaskawa, Rockwell

“

The report titled Global Machine Automation Components Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Machine Automation Components market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Machine Automation Components market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Machine Automation Components market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Machine Automation Components market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Machine Automation Components report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Machine Automation Components report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Machine Automation Components market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Machine Automation Components market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Machine Automation Components market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Machine Automation Components market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Machine Automation Components market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Mitsubishi, Yaskawa, Rockwell, Fanuc, Siemens, ABB, Nidec, Schneider, Delta, Panasonic, Rexroth (Bosch), Eorive, Teco, SANYO DENKI, V&T, KEBA, Moog, THK, HIWIN, NSK, IKO, Schaeffler

Market Segmentation by Product: Servo Drives

Stepper Drives

Servo Motors

Stepper Motors

Variable Frequency Drives

AC/DC Motors

Linear & Rotary Electric Actuators

Ball Screws and Linear Guides



Market Segmentation by Application: Machine Tools

Automated Manufacturing

Electronic Equipment

Others



The Machine Automation Components Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Machine Automation Components market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Machine Automation Components market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Machine Automation Components market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Machine Automation Components industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Machine Automation Components market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Machine Automation Components market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Machine Automation Components market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Machine Automation Components Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Servo Drives

1.2.3 Stepper Drives

1.2.4 Servo Motors

1.2.5 Stepper Motors

1.2.6 Variable Frequency Drives

1.2.7 AC/DC Motors

1.2.8 Linear & Rotary Electric Actuators

1.2.9 Ball Screws and Linear Guides

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Machine Automation Components Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Machine Tools

1.3.3 Automated Manufacturing

1.3.4 Electronic Equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Machine Automation Components Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Machine Automation Components Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Machine Automation Components Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Machine Automation Components Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Machine Automation Components Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Machine Automation Components Market Trends

2.3.2 Machine Automation Components Market Drivers

2.3.3 Machine Automation Components Market Challenges

2.3.4 Machine Automation Components Market Restraints

2.3.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.6 Machine Automation Components Market Growth Strategy

2.3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Machine Automation Components Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Machine Automation Components Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Machine Automation Components Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Machine Automation Components Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Machine Automation Components Revenue

3.1.4 Global Machine Automation Components Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Machine Automation Components Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Machine Automation Components Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Machine Automation Components Revenue in 2019

3.3 Machine Automation Components Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Machine Automation Components Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Machine Automation Components Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Machine Automation Components Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Machine Automation Components Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Machine Automation Components Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Machine Automation Components Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Machine Automation Components Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Machine Automation Components Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 Key Machine Automation Components Players Market Share in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Machine Automation Components Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Machine Automation Components Sales by Country (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Machine Automation Components Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

6.4 U.S. Market Size Analysis

6.4.1 U.S. Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

6.4.2 U.S. Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.4.3 U.S. Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6.5 Canada Market Size Analysis

6.5.1 Canada Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

6.5.2 Canada Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.5.3 Canada Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Key Machine Automation Components Players Market Share in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Machine Automation Components Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Machine Automation Components Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.3.2 Europe Machine Automation Components Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

7.4 Germany Market Size Analysis

7.4.1 Germany Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

7.4.2 Germany Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.4.3 Germany Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.5 France Market Size Analysis

7.5.1 France Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

7.5.2 France Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.5.3 France Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.6 U.K. Market Size Analysis

7.6.1 U.K. Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

7.6.2 U.K. Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.6.3 U.K. Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.7 Italy Market Size Analysis

7.7.1 Italy Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

7.7.2 Italy Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.7.3 Italy Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.8 Russia Market Size Analysis

7.8.1 Russia Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

7.8.2 Russia Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.8.3 Russia Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Key Machine Automation Components Players Market Share in Asia-Pacific (2019-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Machine Automation Components Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Machine Automation Components Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Machine Automation Components Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

8.4 China Market Size Analysis

8.4.1 China Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

8.4.2 China Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.4.3 China Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.5 Japan Market Size Analysis

8.5.1 Japan Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

8.5.2 Japan Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.5.3 Japan Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.6 South Korea Market Size Analysis

8.6.1 South Korea Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

8.6.2 South Korea Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.6.3 South Korea Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.7 India Market Size Analysis

8.7.1 India Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

8.7.2 India Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.7.3 India Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.8 Australia Market Size Analysis

8.8.1 Australia Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

8.8.2 Australia Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.8.3 Australia Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.9 Taiwan Market Size Analysis

8.9.1 Taiwan Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

8.9.2 Taiwan Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.9.3 Taiwan Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.10 Indonesia Market Size Analysis

8.10.1 Indonesia Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

8.10.2 Indonesia Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.10.3 Indonesia Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.11 Thailand Market Size Analysis

8.11.1 Thailand Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

8.11.2 Thailand Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.11.3 Thailand Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.12 Malaysia Market Size Analysis

8.12.1 Malaysia Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

8.12.2 Malaysia Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.12.3 Malaysia Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.13 Philippines Market Size Analysis

8.13.1 Philippines Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

8.13.2 Philippines Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.13.3 Philippines Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.14 Vietnam Market Size Analysis

8.14.1 Vietnam Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

8.14.2 Vietnam Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.14.3 Vietnam Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Key Machine Automation Components Players Market Share in Latin America (2019-2020)

9.3 Latin America Machine Automation Components Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Machine Automation Components Sales by Country (2015-2020)

9.3.2 Latin America Machine Automation Components Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

9.4 Mexico Market Size Analysis

9.4.1 Mexico Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

9.4.2 Mexico Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.4.3 Mexico Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.5 Brazil Market Size Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

9.5.2 Brazil Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.5.3 Brazil Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.6 Argentina Market Size Analysis

9.6.1 Argentina Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

9.6.2 Argentina Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.6.3 Argentina Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Key Machine Automation Components Players Market Share in Middle East & Africa (2019-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Machine Automation Components Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Machine Automation Components Sales by Country (2015-2020)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Machine Automation Components Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Turkey Market Size Analysis

10.4.1 Turkey Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

10.4.2 Turkey Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.4.3 Turkey Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size Analysis

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.6 U.A.E Market Size Analysis

10.6.1 U.A.E Machine Automation Components Market Size (2015-2026)

10.6.2 U.A.E Machine Automation Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.6.3 U.A.E Machine Automation Components Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Mitsubishi

11.1.1 Mitsubishi Company Details

11.1.2 Mitsubishi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.1.3 Mitsubishi Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.1.4 Mitsubishi Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.1.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

11.2 Yaskawa

11.2.1 Yaskawa Company Details

11.2.2 Yaskawa Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.2.3 Yaskawa Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.2.4 Yaskawa Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Yaskawa Recent Development

11.3 Rockwell

11.3.1 Rockwell Company Details

11.3.2 Rockwell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.3.3 Rockwell Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.3.4 Rockwell Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Rockwell Recent Development

11.4 Fanuc

11.4.1 Fanuc Company Details

11.4.2 Fanuc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.4.3 Fanuc Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.4.4 Fanuc Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Fanuc Recent Development

11.5 Siemens

11.5.1 Siemens Company Details

11.5.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.5.3 Siemens Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.5.4 Siemens Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.6 ABB

11.6.1 ABB Company Details

11.6.2 ABB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.6.3 ABB Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.6.4 ABB Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 ABB Recent Development

11.7 Nidec

11.7.1 Nidec Company Details

11.7.2 Nidec Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.7.3 Nidec Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.7.4 Nidec Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Nidec Recent Development

11.8 Schneider

11.8.1 Schneider Company Details

11.8.2 Schneider Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.8.3 Schneider Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.8.4 Schneider Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Schneider Recent Development

11.9 Delta

11.9.1 Delta Company Details

11.9.2 Delta Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.9.3 Delta Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.9.4 Delta Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Delta Recent Development

11.10 Panasonic

11.10.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.10.2 Panasonic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.10.3 Panasonic Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.10.4 Panasonic Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Panasonic Recent Development

11.11 Rexroth (Bosch)

11.11.1 Rexroth (Bosch) Company Details

11.11.2 Rexroth (Bosch) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.11.3 Rexroth (Bosch) Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.11.4 Rexroth (Bosch) Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.11.5 Rexroth (Bosch) Recent Development

11.12 Eorive

11.12.1 Eorive Company Details

11.12.2 Eorive Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.12.3 Eorive Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.12.4 Eorive Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.12.5 Eorive Recent Development

11.13 Teco

11.13.1 Teco Company Details

11.13.2 Teco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.13.3 Teco Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.13.4 Teco Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.13.5 Teco Recent Development

11.14 SANYO DENKI

11.14.1 SANYO DENKI Company Details

11.14.2 SANYO DENKI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.14.3 SANYO DENKI Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.14.4 SANYO DENKI Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.14.5 SANYO DENKI Recent Development

11.15 V&T

11.15.1 V&T Company Details

11.15.2 V&T Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.15.3 V&T Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.15.4 V&T Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.15.5 V&T Recent Development

11.16 KEBA

11.16.1 KEBA Company Details

11.16.2 KEBA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.16.3 KEBA Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.16.4 KEBA Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.16.5 KEBA Recent Development

11.17 Moog

11.17.1 Moog Company Details

11.17.2 Moog Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.17.3 Moog Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.17.4 Moog Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.17.5 Moog Recent Development

11.18 THK

11.18.1 THK Company Details

11.18.2 THK Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.18.3 THK Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.18.4 THK Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.18.5 THK Recent Development

11.19 HIWIN

11.19.1 HIWIN Company Details

11.19.2 HIWIN Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.19.3 HIWIN Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.19.4 HIWIN Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.19.5 HIWIN Recent Development

11.20 NSK

11.20.1 NSK Company Details

11.20.2 NSK Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.20.3 NSK Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.20.4 NSK Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.20.5 NSK Recent Development

11.21 IKO

11.21.1 IKO Company Details

11.21.2 IKO Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.21.3 IKO Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.21.4 IKO Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.21.5 IKO Recent Development

11.22 Schaeffler

11.22.1 Schaeffler Company Details

11.22.2 Schaeffler Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.22.3 Schaeffler Machine Automation Components Introduction

11.22.4 Schaeffler Revenue in Machine Automation Components Business (2015-2020)

11.22.5 Schaeffler Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

