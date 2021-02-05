Urine Catheters Market Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2021-2027 | Teleflex, BD, ConvaTec

“

The report titled Global Urine Catheters Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Urine Catheters market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Urine Catheters market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Urine Catheters market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Urine Catheters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Urine Catheters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Urine Catheters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Urine Catheters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Urine Catheters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Urine Catheters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Urine Catheters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Urine Catheters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Teleflex, BD, ConvaTec, B.Braun, Coloplast, AngioDynamics, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Medtronic, Hollister, Amsino, Pacific Hospital Supply, Sewoon Medical, WellLead, Star Enterprise, Fuqing Medical, Medsuyun, Songhang, Sanli, Haiou Medical, Kelong Medical, Bestway Medical

Market Segmentation by Product: Indwelling or Foley Catheters

Intermittent or Temporary Catheters

Male External or Condom Catheters



Market Segmentation by Application: Prostate Gland Surgery

Urinary Retention

Urinary Incontinence

Spinal Cord Injury



The Urine Catheters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Urine Catheters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Urine Catheters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Urine Catheters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Urine Catheters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Urine Catheters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Urine Catheters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Urine Catheters market?

Table of Contents:

1 Urine Catheters Market Overview

1.1 Urine Catheters Product Overview

1.2 Urine Catheters Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Indwelling or Foley Catheters

1.2.2 Intermittent or Temporary Catheters

1.2.3 Male External or Condom Catheters

1.3 Global Urine Catheters Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Urine Catheters Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Urine Catheters Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Urine Catheters Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Urine Catheters Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Urine Catheters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Urine Catheters Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Urine Catheters Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Urine Catheters Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Urine Catheters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Urine Catheters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Urine Catheters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Urine Catheters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Urine Catheters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Urine Catheters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Urine Catheters Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Urine Catheters Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Urine Catheters Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Urine Catheters Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Urine Catheters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Urine Catheters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Urine Catheters Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Urine Catheters Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Urine Catheters as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Urine Catheters Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Urine Catheters Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Urine Catheters by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Urine Catheters Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Urine Catheters Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Urine Catheters Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Urine Catheters Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Urine Catheters Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Urine Catheters Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Urine Catheters Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Urine Catheters by Application

4.1 Urine Catheters Segment by Application

4.1.1 Prostate Gland Surgery

4.1.2 Urinary Retention

4.1.3 Urinary Incontinence

4.1.4 Spinal Cord Injury

4.2 Global Urine Catheters Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Urine Catheters Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Urine Catheters Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Urine Catheters Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Urine Catheters by Application

4.5.2 Europe Urine Catheters by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Urine Catheters by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Urine Catheters by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Urine Catheters by Application

5 North America Urine Catheters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Urine Catheters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Urine Catheters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Urine Catheters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Urine Catheters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Urine Catheters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Urine Catheters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Urine Catheters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Urine Catheters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Urine Catheters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Urine Catheters Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Urine Catheters Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Urine Catheters Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Urine Catheters Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Urine Catheters Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Urine Catheters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Urine Catheters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Urine Catheters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Urine Catheters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Urine Catheters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Urine Catheters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Urine Catheters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Urine Catheters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Urine Catheters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Urine Catheters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Urine Catheters Business

10.1 Teleflex

10.1.1 Teleflex Corporation Information

10.1.2 Teleflex Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Teleflex Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Teleflex Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.1.5 Teleflex Recent Developments

10.2 BD

10.2.1 BD Corporation Information

10.2.2 BD Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 BD Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Teleflex Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.2.5 BD Recent Developments

10.3 ConvaTec

10.3.1 ConvaTec Corporation Information

10.3.2 ConvaTec Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 ConvaTec Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ConvaTec Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.3.5 ConvaTec Recent Developments

10.4 B.Braun

10.4.1 B.Braun Corporation Information

10.4.2 B.Braun Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 B.Braun Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 B.Braun Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.4.5 B.Braun Recent Developments

10.5 Coloplast

10.5.1 Coloplast Corporation Information

10.5.2 Coloplast Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Coloplast Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Coloplast Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.5.5 Coloplast Recent Developments

10.6 AngioDynamics

10.6.1 AngioDynamics Corporation Information

10.6.2 AngioDynamics Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 AngioDynamics Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 AngioDynamics Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.6.5 AngioDynamics Recent Developments

10.7 Boston Scientific

10.7.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

10.7.2 Boston Scientific Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Boston Scientific Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Boston Scientific Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.7.5 Boston Scientific Recent Developments

10.8 Cook Medical

10.8.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cook Medical Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Cook Medical Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Cook Medical Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.8.5 Cook Medical Recent Developments

10.9 Medtronic

10.9.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.9.2 Medtronic Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Medtronic Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Medtronic Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.9.5 Medtronic Recent Developments

10.10 Hollister

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Urine Catheters Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hollister Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hollister Recent Developments

10.11 Amsino

10.11.1 Amsino Corporation Information

10.11.2 Amsino Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Amsino Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Amsino Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.11.5 Amsino Recent Developments

10.12 Pacific Hospital Supply

10.12.1 Pacific Hospital Supply Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pacific Hospital Supply Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Pacific Hospital Supply Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Pacific Hospital Supply Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.12.5 Pacific Hospital Supply Recent Developments

10.13 Sewoon Medical

10.13.1 Sewoon Medical Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sewoon Medical Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Sewoon Medical Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Sewoon Medical Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.13.5 Sewoon Medical Recent Developments

10.14 WellLead

10.14.1 WellLead Corporation Information

10.14.2 WellLead Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 WellLead Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 WellLead Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.14.5 WellLead Recent Developments

10.15 Star Enterprise

10.15.1 Star Enterprise Corporation Information

10.15.2 Star Enterprise Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Star Enterprise Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Star Enterprise Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.15.5 Star Enterprise Recent Developments

10.16 Fuqing Medical

10.16.1 Fuqing Medical Corporation Information

10.16.2 Fuqing Medical Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Fuqing Medical Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Fuqing Medical Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.16.5 Fuqing Medical Recent Developments

10.17 Medsuyun

10.17.1 Medsuyun Corporation Information

10.17.2 Medsuyun Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Medsuyun Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Medsuyun Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.17.5 Medsuyun Recent Developments

10.18 Songhang

10.18.1 Songhang Corporation Information

10.18.2 Songhang Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Songhang Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Songhang Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.18.5 Songhang Recent Developments

10.19 Sanli

10.19.1 Sanli Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sanli Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Sanli Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Sanli Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.19.5 Sanli Recent Developments

10.20 Haiou Medical

10.20.1 Haiou Medical Corporation Information

10.20.2 Haiou Medical Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Haiou Medical Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Haiou Medical Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.20.5 Haiou Medical Recent Developments

10.21 Kelong Medical

10.21.1 Kelong Medical Corporation Information

10.21.2 Kelong Medical Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Kelong Medical Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Kelong Medical Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.21.5 Kelong Medical Recent Developments

10.22 Bestway Medical

10.22.1 Bestway Medical Corporation Information

10.22.2 Bestway Medical Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Bestway Medical Urine Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Bestway Medical Urine Catheters Products Offered

10.22.5 Bestway Medical Recent Developments

11 Urine Catheters Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Urine Catheters Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Urine Catheters Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Urine Catheters Industry Trends

11.4.2 Urine Catheters Market Drivers

11.4.3 Urine Catheters Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

