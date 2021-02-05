Equine Surgical Equipment Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights 2018-2028

Equine medical equipment are medical tools used for surgical procedures of horses. Equine surgical equipment includes electrosurgical equipment, dental equipment, operating table, surgical lights, etc. As these equipment are designed as per the physical structure of equine, they help surgeons and nurses to complete the surgery in a more appropriate manner. During the surgery, the horse is positioned on its side or back. Besides, portability associated with the equine surgical equipment makes it easy to aboard and transfer the horse to the operating room. The equine surgical equipment are manufactured by few prominent players specialized in manufacturing of veterinary surgical equipment. Haico, a key player in the market, claims that over 80,000 horses worldwide receive surgical assistance on its manufactured table per year.

Equine Surgical Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factors driving the growth of the equine surgical equipment market are improvement in the healthcare facilities and rapid technological advancement. Moreover, ergonomic benefit of performing the equine surgery and acceptance of specialized equine surgical equipment are also some of the factors responsible for the robust growth of the market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing number of equine surgeries performed in veterinary hospitals and rising pet adoption are expected to propel the growth of the equine surgical equipment market. However, high cost of the surgery and lack of reimbursement policies for equine surgery are expected to deter the growth of the equine surgical equipment market over the forecast period. In addition, lack of skilled professionals to perform the equine surgery and lack of awareness among the people about equine surgery are also some of the factors restraining the growth of the equine surgical equipment market.

Equine Surgical Equipment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global equine surgical equipment market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global equine surgical equipment market is segmented as:

Operating Tables

Surgical Lights

Dental Equipment

Electrosurgical Equipment

Others

Based on end user, the global equine surgical equipment market is segmented as:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Equine Surgery Center

Equine Surgical Equipment Market: Overview

The equine surgical equipment is expected to have exponential growth over the forecast period owing to increasing pet adoption throughout the globe. According to the American Hospital Association, 80% of pet owners are treating their pets as their children which has increased the overall spending on veterinary care. By product type, the operating table segment is expected to gain maximum share in the global equine surgical equipment market as it is the most required equipment in equine surgery. Among all the end users, the equine surgery center is the fast-growing segment in the global equine surgical equipment market as a large number of equine surgeries are performed in this end-use facility. Leading market players are making continuous efforts for developing adjustable and durable equine surgical equipment. There are several online resellers available for the distribution of equine surgical equipment.

Equine Surgical Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global equine surgical equipment market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to gain maximum share in terms of revenue owing to easy availability and accessibility of equine surgical equipment in this region. North America is followed by Western Europe and Latin America due to increased pet adoption in these regions. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a faster rate than other regions due to rising disposable income and pet healthcare expenditure. Middle East and Africa is expected show delayed growth due to lack of availability of veterinary doctors in this region.

Equine Surgical Equipment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global equine surgical equipment market are Haico, Jørgen Kruuse A/S, Autoquip Corporation, and Shank’s Veterinary Equipment, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

