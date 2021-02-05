Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea Treatment Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2018 2028

Antibiotics are generally recommended by doctors for bacterial infections. While fighting the infectious bacteria, antibiotics kill the good bacteria present in the intestine as well, which results in diarrhea. As antibiotics kill the good bacteria, it disrupts the balance of the intestine and increases the bad bacteria resistant to antibiotics. Therefore, it can be said that Antibiotic-associated diarrhea is a side effect of antibiotics. It has been observed that, majority of the time, diarrhea ceases post the course of the antibiotic; however, it may become serious and lead to hospitalization in many cases. Probiotics such as yogurts and fermented products are advised as they help in the functioning of the digestive system. Antibiotics that commonly cause Antibiotic-associated diarrhea include cephalosporins such as cefixime, cefpodoxime, penicillins and clostridium. Also, attributing to the high dosage of a broad spectrum of antibiotics, hospitalized patients may also suffer from diarrhea. At times, Antibiotic-associated diarrhea occurs 2 to 8 weeks after the antibiotics have been discontinued. When a patient is observed to be suffering from diarrhea, the first line of treatment includes maintaining adequate amount of water and discontinuing the drug. The patient should be given electrolytes and fluid as a supportive treatment for the improvement of his health.

Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea treatment market: Drivers and Restraints

The prevalence of antibiotic-associated diarrhea treatment market has increased due to the availability of over the counter drugs which has attributed to increase the prevalence of Antibiotic-associated diarrhea Moreover the patients opt for self-prescribed drugs for the treatment of the disease rather than consulting a doctor which is driving the Antibiotic-associated diarrhea treatment market. Moreover the rise in the technology and development of online pharmacies is also making patients opt for self-treatments. The overall Antibiotic-associated diarrhea treatment market is pushed by the increasing demand for growing expenditure on healthcare and patient safety. However home remedies and treatment may decrease the growth of the market.

Antibiotic-Associated diarrhea treatment market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Antibiotic-Associated diarrhea treatment market can be segmented on the basis of route of administration and distribution channel.

On the basis of route of administration, the global antibiotic-associated diarrhea treatment market can be segmented into:

Oral

Injectable

On the basis of distribution channel, the global antibiotic-associated diarrhea treatment market can be segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for antibiotic-associated diarrhea treatment is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Majority of the drugs are introduced in the generic market and thus, high competition exists among local and regional players. Antibiotic-associated diarrhea occurs due to an imbalance in the intestine as the good bacteria gets killed due to high dosage or discontinuation of antibiotics, which causes intestinal imbalance. The drugs are divided on the basis of the route of administration and distribution channel. The market of treatment of antibiotic associated diarrhea is expected to increase with a rise in the patient pool opting for drugs.

Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Antibiotic-associated diarrhea market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be a dominant market in the global antibiotic-associated diarrhea treatment market, owing to the high prevalence of diseases and usage of antibiotics. Also, the market in North America will rise, due to advancements in technology and strict regulations pertaining to patient care and safety in the region. The antibiotic-associated diarrhea treatment market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow with a significant CAGR due to expansion of product offerings by key players. In addition, government initiatives in the region aimed at providing better healthcare facilities to the population contribute to the growth of the antibiotic-associated diarrhea treatment. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the global antibiotic-associated diarrhea treatment throughout the forecast period.

Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea Treatment Market: Market Participants

The global market for Antibiotic-associated diarrhea treatment is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global antibiotic-associated diarrhea treatment market include CutisPharma, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Manav Drugs Pvt Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, AdvaCare Pharma, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

