Hypertensive Emergency Medications Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2018-2028

Hypertensive emergency is the sudden elevation of blood pressure with signs of damage to the target organs such as the brain, kidneys and cardiovascular system. Hypertensive emergency medications are the immediate treatment required to reduce elevated blood pressure to prevent further damage to the organs. In a hypertensive emergency, acute organ damage has already occurred, and it requires blood reduction within one hour to prevent further damage to organs. Patients need effective medications to lower the elevated blood pressure and to protect target organ function. Neurologic end-organ damage due to hypertensive emergencies includes cerebral infarction, subarachnoid haemorrhage and others. Cardiovascular end-organ damage includes myocardial infarction, ventricular dysfunction, aortic dissection and others. With the advent of hypertensive emergency medications, the incidence of hypertension emergencies has decreased. Patients need rapidly acting medication administered intravenously to lower the elevated blood pressure.

The traditional drug for treating hypertensive emergency is sodium nitroprusside. The amount of dosage and the drug choice varies according to the type of disorder. Patients with acute myocardial infarction need to be treated with intravenous esmolol. There are several drugs to choose from for the management of hypertensive emergencies, which include nitroglycerin, labetalol, fenoldopam, nicardipine and clevidipine, among others. According to NCBI, total hypertensive emergencies have increased by 16.2% per year from 2006 to 2013.

Hypertensive Emergency Medications Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of hypertension is expected to be a major factor driving the hypertensive emergency medications market over the forecast period. The rise in geriatric population is also boosting the market of hypertensive emergency medications. Unhealthy lifestyle is also contributing to the growing prevalence of various cardiovascular system disorders, which is also boosting the hypertensive emergency medications market.

However, various adverse effects associated with the usage of drugs is hampering the growth of the hypertensive emergency medications market. Lack of awareness among individuals is also expected to restrain the growth of the hypertensive emergency medications market during the forecast period.

Hypertensive Emergency Medications Market: Segmentation

The global hypertensive emergency medications market can be segmented on the basis of indication, route of administration, distribution channel and geography.

Based on indications, the global hypertensive emergency medications market is segmented as:

Cardiopulmonary

Central Nervous System

Renal

Others

Based on the route of administration, the global hypertensive emergency medications market is segmented as:

Intravenous

Oral

Transdermal

Sublingual

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the global hypertensive emergency medications market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

Hypertensive Emergency Medications Market: Overview

The global market for Hypertensive Emergency Medications is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Effective management of hypertensive emergency requires careful considerations of aetiology and the indicated treatment. Nitroprusside has been one of the most commonly used hypertensive emergency medications because of its rapid onset and effectiveness. However, its usage has been decreasing owing to awareness about its level of toxicity. Nowadays, it is used in combination with other drugs to decrease the toxicity level. Several clinical studies have to be performed to improve the treatment and lower the adverse effects of hypertensive emergency medications. The intravenous route of drug administration is the most common form of administration for several drugs because of its rapid effect.

Hypertensive Emergency Medications Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global hypertensive emergency medications market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global hypertensive emergency medications market owing to the high prevalence diseases and rise in geriatric population. In addition, a large number of key players offering hypertensive emergency medications are present in this region. Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share in the global hypertensive emergency medications market throughout the forecast period due to the availability of better healthcare facilities. The hypertensive emergency medications market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to rise in elderly population. However, Middle East and Africa is expected to register slower growth due to lack of awareness among individuals as well as poor healthcare facilities.

Hypertensive Emergency Medications Market: Key Players

The global market for hypertensive emergency medications is highly fragmented. Some of the key players operating in the global hypertensive emergency medications market are Alvogen, Inc.; Baxter Laboratories Pty Ltd.; NuCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Exela Pharma Sciences LLC; Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Novartis International AG and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Request for Sample detailed and COVID-19 impact analysis on this market:

Request for TOC of this Report:

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements:

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates