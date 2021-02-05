Contrast Media Consumables Market Prospects Examined for the Period until 2028

Contrast media or contrast agents are used by patients who are supposed to undergo imaging test for the diagnosis of various diseases or disorders. Contrast media consumables are vastly used for different clinical diagnosis to improve the diagnostic performance of medical imaging test. Contrast media consumables improve the output of medical imaging as compared to simple imaging (i.e. without using any agent). Contrast media consumables are used in various types of medical imaging such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and ultrasound (US). Computed tomography contrast media consumables are majorly used for blood vessel visualization. By enhancing blood vessel visuals, computed tomography has proved to be useful for examination of the spine, internal structure of brain, kidney, liver, etc.

Contrast media consumables in positron emission tomography (PET) are used for glucose analog examination. Contrast media consumables help in highlighting the difference between different body parts though they have similar composition and provide information about how the body is working or if there is any disorder present. Selection of contrast media consumables completely depends on the kidney function, site and type of diagnostic test and any other conditions affecting the body.

Contrast Media Consumables Market: Drivers and Restraints

Constantly increasing number of diagnostic procedures involving medical imaging is expected to drive the growth of contrast media consumables market. High-end efficiency of contrast media consumables for medical imaging procedure makes them indispensable. Furthermore, availability of procedure-specific consumables for administration is expected to drive the growth of the contrast media consumables market. Ability of various contrast agents to differentiate between body parts with same composition makes administration of these agents a very critical process. Availability of these agents for administration by different routes (e.g. by rectal route for abdominal imaging) with a clear image drives the demand for contrast media consumables. The ability of contrast agents to provide clear site-specific images helps in identifying the disorder of a particular organ as well as in carrying out minimal invasive surgeries, which is expected to drive the growth of the contrast media consumables market. Though contrast agents are indispensable for medical imaging, they have few side effects such as itching, nausea and severe reactions such as hypotensive shock, which is expected to restrain the growth of the contrast media consumables market.

Contrast Media Consumables Market: Segmentation

The global contrast media consumables market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application type, end users and geography.

Based on product type, the contrast media consumables market is segmented as:

Syringes

Tubing

Other consumables

Based on application type, the contrast media consumables market is segmented as:

Cardiac Imaging

CT imaging

MR imaging

Based on end users, the contrast media consumables market is segmented as:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Contrast Media Consumables Market: Overview

The contrast media consumables market is highly fragmented with presence of small- and medium-sized players. Increasing incidence of medical imaging tests for diagnosis is expected to contribute to the growth of the contrast media consumables market. By product type, the syringes is expected to be the dominant segment in the contrast media consumables market owing to their high adoption. By application type, the MR imaging and cardiac imaging segments are collectively expected to have maximum share in the contrast media consumables market. By end users, the hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers are expected to be lucrative segments in the global contrast media consumables market. The companies operating in the global contrast media consumables market are particularly focusing on developing organ-specific products for improved diagnosis.

Contrast Media Consumables Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global contrast media consumables market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS and Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the leading regional market due to greater availability and higher adoption of contrast media consumables. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative market for contrast media consumables. Asia-Pacific is the next major emerging contrast media consumables market owing to emerging economies such as India and China. Middle East and Africa is expected to the least lucrative contrast media consumables market due to its low adoption.

Contrast Media Consumables Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global contrast media consumables market are Bayer HealthCare LLC, Sino Medical-Device Technology Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare, Medtron AG, Apollo RT Co. Ltd., Agfa Healthcare, and Bracco Group, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

