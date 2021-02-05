Angelman Syndrome Treatment Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2018 2028

Angelman syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that primarily affects the nervous system. It is estimated that, Angelman syndrome disorder usually occurs in one in 12,000 to 20,000 people in the general population. Angelman syndrome is caused by a loss of function in the UBE3A gene on the maternal 15th chromosome. People suffering from Angelman syndrome frequently laugh and smile, and have excitable personalities. The symptoms of Angelman syndrome include seizures, lack of speech, and balance issues. Other symptoms are tongue thrusting, developmental delays, jerky movements, small head size with flatness in the back of the head, and others. Presently, therapies for Angelman syndrome are supportive and symptomatic. The diagnosis of Angelman syndrome is done through a genetic test, in which a small amount of blood is taken from the patient and sent to a lab for testing. Tests review DNA pattern, gene mutation, and missing chromosomes.

Epilepsy is generally related with Angelman syndrome, which causes jerky movements, seizures, and prolonged periods of unresponsiveness, known as nonconvulsive status epilepticus (NCSE). Some of the commonly used medications for seizures include sodium valproate, phenobarbital, topiramate, clonazepam, levetiracetam, and others.

Angelman Syndrome Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The Angelman syndrome treatment market is expected to grow over the forecast period, due to increasing research activities and R&D expenditure. Government initiatives in developing new treatment options for Angelman syndrome are expected to drive the growth of the global Angelman syndrome treatment market over the forecast period 2018-208. Furthermore, the effectiveness of the treatment by reducing the effect of the symptoms is also driving the growth of the global Angelman syndrome treatment market. Improvements in the healthcare sector are further facilitating the growth of the Angelman syndrome treatment market, globally. However, lack of awareness is expected to hamper the growth of the global Angelman syndrome treatment market. As an example – due to the lack of awareness, Angelman syndrome is often misdiagnosed as autism or cerebral palsy.

Angelman Syndrome Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Angelman syndrome treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment, service provider, and geography.

Based on treatment, the global Angelman syndrome treatment market is segmented as:

Physical Therapy

Communication Therapy

Behavior Therapy

Others

Based on service provider, the global Angelman syndrome treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Angelman Syndrome Treatment Market: Overview

People suffering from Angelman syndrome generally tend to live a normal life span, but the disorder cannot be cured. Angelman syndrome is caused due to the absence of a functional copy of the UBE3A gene, which is inherited from the mother. It is also estimated that, over the forecast period, the Angelman syndrome treatment market will witness a moderate growth. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved orphan drug GTX-101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. Treatment mainly focuses on managing the medical and developmental issues. Currently, there is no specific treatment therapy for Angelman syndrome, but available treatment options are focusing on seizure control. Physical, communication, behavioral, and other therapies are useful in developing the maximum potential in an individual suffering from Angelman syndrome. The hospital service providers segment is expected to contribute maximum market share in the global Angelman syndrome treatment market. Angelman syndrome treatment majorly focuses on the improvement of a patient’s symptoms.

Angelman Syndrome Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Angelman syndrome treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global Angelman syndrome treatment market, owing to the rise in healthcare expenditure, and the increasing demand for Angelman syndrome treatment by end users. The Asia Pacific Angelman syndrome treatment market is expected to be the fastest growing market with maximum a CAGR, due to the increasing penetration of research activities in this emerging region. Furthermore, continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructure are further boosting the growth of the Angelman syndrome treatment market in the Asia Pacific region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to show significant and slow growth, respectively, over the forecast period.

Angelman Syndrome Treatment Market: Key Players

Key hospitals providing Angelman syndrome treatment are The General Hospital Corporation, Boston Children’s Hospital, Rady Children’s Hospital–San Diego, Angelman Syndrome Foundation, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

