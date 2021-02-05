Contouring Products Market: Before and After COVID-19 Crisis Impact Assessment Analysis

Contouring is a makeup technique used to define and enhance one’s features with the help of cosmetic products. Contouring products create a shadow and slimming effect with the help of a slightly darker warm color. Contouring is often complemented with a slightly lighter-colored highlighter. The growing acceptance and consumption of cosmetics around the world, driven by the increasing income of women and primal desire for beauty, is driving the contouring products market. Today, cosmetics have become a daily necessity for women across the world. The media and fashion industry has penetrated even the lowest strata of the society. The media has a profound effect on the contouring products market. Peer pressure, growing number of working women and emergence of the hospitality sector led by the hoteling & tourism industry are among the many factors driving the contouring products market.

Contouring Products Market: Dynamics

Advancements in cosmetic technology in terms of material, organic color and ergonomic design, among others, are driving the demand for contouring products. The growing economic clout of developing regions and the concurrent investments by global cosmetic giants, such as Lakme and Revlon, in developing regions, such as India, are the other factors driving the adoption of contouring products.

Based on shade, the global contouring products market is segmented into:

Cool Undertones

Warm Undertones

Based on finish, the global contouring products market is segmented into:

Matte

Natural

Radiant

Others

Based on end user, the global contouring products market is segmented into:

Professional Parlors

Customers

Others

Contouring Products Market: Overview

Based on regions, the global contouring products market is classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global contouring products market owing to growth in the income of women, large investments by cosmetic companies and the huge potential of the market. China and India are expected to drive the lion’s share in the Contouring Products market.

The North America and Europe Contouring Products markets are expected to witness sluggish growth owing to saturation. The Contouring Products markets in these regions is expected to be led by the U.S., Germany, France and the UK. France has a large cosmetic industry, which is driving the European region’s Contouring Products market.

The Middle East and Africa Contouring Products market is expected to be driven by the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. However, poor per capita income of African countries is likely to hamper the Contouring Products market growth in this region.

Contouring Products Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global contouring products market are NYX Professional Makeup, Rimmel, City Color, Hard Candy, Shany, Maybelline, L’Oreal, Profusion Cosmetics, Black Radiance, E.L.F. Cosmetics, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Amorepacific Corporation, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Beauty blender, Becca and others.

