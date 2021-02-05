Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment Demand to Witness Marginal decline in Near Term amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Projects Fact.MR

Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is an inherited kidney disorder in which fluid-filled cysts (noncancerous round sacs containing fluid) are developed within the kidneys. PKD may impair kidney function and eventually cause kidney failure. This disease can cause serious complications, including high blood pressure and kidney failure, and sometimes may lead to liver and other complications. PKD is said to be the fourth leading cause of kidney failure.

There are three types of PKD, namely autosomal dominant (ADPKD) (also known as adult PKD), autosomal recessive PKD (ARPKD), and acquired cystic kidney disease (ACKD). The treatment of polycystic kidney disease includes medication to control the blood pressure, pain relievers and cyst removal.

Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing incidence of ADPKD worldwide, rising prevalence of kidney failure, and favorable reimbursements in developed countries are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the polycystic kidney disease treatment market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing awareness in developing countries, and rising healthcare expenditure are also expected to boost the growth of the polycystic kidney disease treatment market. The polycystic kidney disease treatment market is also driven by governmental support in developing countries and rise in research and development activities for polycystic kidney disease treatment. For initial funding from the PKD Foundation and National Institutes of Health most of the research has led to a collaboration with a biotech company to investigate a promising treatment for slowing cyst growth in ADPKD patients.

However, stringent drug approval process and unfavorable reimbursement policies in under developed countries are factors expected to restrict the growth of the polycystic kidney disease treatment market over the forecast period.

Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global polycystic kidney disease treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug class and distribution channel.

Based on the drug class, the global polycystic kidney disease treatment market is segmented as:

Vasopressin Receptor Antagonists (Vaptans)

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Angiotensin Ii Receptor Antagonists

Calcium Channel Blockers (CCB)

Antibiotics Phosphate Binders

Based on distribution channel, the global polycystic kidney disease treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors among the other drug classes is the most widely adopted drug for polycystic kidney disease treatment. Increasing number of patients suffering from autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease between age group of 30 to 40 is the major factor driving the demand for polycystic kidney disease treatment options. Hospital pharmacies is the expected to be the major end-use segment in the polycystic kidney disease treatment market.

Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global polycystic kidney disease treatment market is segmented into regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be a leading regional market for polycystic kidney disease treatment owing to increasing inclination of patients towards early diagnosis and treatment, and favorable reimbursement policies. Strong geographical presence of the leading players in the region is also expected to drive the growth of the polycystic kidney disease treatment market in North America. Additionally, Europe is expected to account second large share in the global polycystic kidney disease treatment market. However, APEJ polycystic kidney disease treatment market is expected to record a robust CAGR growth attributed to increasing awareness and rising number of patient suffering from kidney disease. Furthermore, geographical expansion of major players is also a significant factor propelling the polycystic kidney disease treatment market.

Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants operating in the global polycystic kidney disease treatment market are Merck & Co., Inc., Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc., Silvergate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, etc. To remain in the forefront of the competitive market, the leading market players are focusing on expanding their geographical presence and investing in product development The adoption of organic as well as inorganic strategies by the players help the polycystic kidney disease treatment market to grow at a significant growth rate.

