Sales of Fiber Channel San Market to Record Exponential Growth By 2025

Fiber Channel SAN is a dedicated high-speed network or sub-network that interconnects and presents shared pools of storage devices to multiple servers. Fiber channel SAN uses fiber cables, compatible switches, and host hub adapters to connect servers and storage arrays. Fiber channel SAN provides a high-speed serial interface that merges features of data storage and data networking technologies. Fiber channel SAN offers a new interface that combines aspects of both SCSI and Ethernet. Fiber channel SAN offers new solutions to many of the inherent limitations of these prior standards. Fiber channel SAN interface was designed for a high-performance, reliable, low-latency, scalable network optimized for server-to-storage and server-to-server connections. Fabrics and management software providers work together with solution providers to create entire solutions. Fiber Channel SAN supports most demanding workloads.

Fiber Channel SAN market: Drivers and Challenges:

Fiber channel SAN enables faster flash, high-density virtualization, and advanced analytics for SMB, enterprises. Fiber channel SAN guarantees in-order delivery of data frames with flow control. Fiber channel SAN allows hardware-managed error detection for reduced network overhead. Fiber Channel SAN provides one gigabit per second speeds and allows variable media types, multiple protocols, and different interconnection topologies.

Migration of data to the newly deployed, high performance disk storage system without interrupting the client’s critical applications is one of the challenges for Fiber channel SAN. Data replication over storage area networks is other challenge for Fiber Channel SAN. Complex system structure, lack of integration with legacy systems also the challenges fiber channel SAN market.

Fiber Channel SAN market segments:

By Fiber Channel Media Types

Copper

Single-Mode Optical Fiber

Multi-Mode Optical Fiber

By Topologies

Point-to-Point Topology

Arbitrated Loop Topology

Switched Fabric Topology

On the basis of Industry Verticals

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and e-commerce

Government and defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and utilities

Construction and engineering

Others(Education, research, travel and hospitality, and outsourcing services)

Fiber Channel SAN market: Regional Outlook

On regional basis, fiber channel SAN market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe fiber channel SAN market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Fiber channel SAN market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Fiber channel SAN market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Fiber Channel SAN market: competition landscape

Key Vendors for Fiber Channel SAN market include,

International Business Machines Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Dell Inc.

NetApp Inc.

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Nexsan Inc.

