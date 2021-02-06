Gi Fi Technology Market to Exhibit Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period

Gi-Fi technology market overview:
Gi-Fi technology or gigabit wireless is a transceiver integrated on a single chip that operates at 60GHz on the CMOS process. Gi-Fi technology allows wireless transfer of data at 5 gigabits per second. Gi-Fi technology works with in a range of 10 meters. Gi-Fi technology operates at a frequency range of 57-64GHz unlicensed frequency band as the millimeter-wave range of the spectrum makes possible high component on-chip integration as well as allowing for the integration of very small high gain arrays. The core components of a Gi-Fi technology system is the subscriber station which available to several access points. Gi-Fi technology supports standard of IEEE 802.15.3C supports millimeter-wave wireless pan network used for communication among computer devices including telephones and personal digital assistants close to one person. An 802.15.3C based system often uses small antenna at the subscriber station. The antenna is mounted on the roof. It supports line of sight operation.
Gi-Fi is supported across various devices like mobiles, laptops, PDA’s, fax, printers, network termination units, internal radio modules, network interface cards and other supported devices. Gi-Fi technology is comparatively faster than traditional transfer technologies like, cables, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. In the coming future Gi-Fi technology may replace the traditional wireless transfer technologies also.
Gi-Fi technology market: Market Drivers and Challenges
Key driver for Gi-Fi technology market is high speed data transfer, which is ten times faster than the traditional wireless transfer technologies other drivers include, quick deployment, low power consumption, and low manufacturing cost of the devices.
Restraints for the Gi-Fi technology is low area coverage when compared to wi-Fi technology and lack of skilled people who can deploy the technology.
Gi-Fi technology market: Market segmentation
Gi-Fi technology market segmentation can be segmented by
Product:
- Display Devices
- Network Infrastructure Devices
Technology:
- System on Chip
- Integrated Circuit Chip
Application:
- Consumer Electronics
- Commercial
- Networking
Gi-Fi technology market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of regions, Gi-Fi technology market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.
North America and Western Gi-Fi technology market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Gi-Fi technology market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Gi-Fi technology market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.
Key vendor in the Gi-Fi technology market includes
- Samsung Electric Co. Ltd.
- Qualcomm Atheors
- Intel Corporation
- Cisco Systems Ltd.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
- Broadcom Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- AzureWave Technologies
- Nvidia Corporation.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Gi-Fi technology market foils Segments
- Gi-Fi technology market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- Gi-Fi technology Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Gi-Fi technology Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis for Gi-Fi technology includes the development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
