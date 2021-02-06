Demand for Minerals Supplements Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2020

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Mineral Supplements: Pharmaceutical to be the largest segment by 2020”, the global Mineral Supplements market was valued at USD 7.3 million in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated value of USD 14.5 million in 2020.
The global supplements market is growing at a steady rate, majorly due to increasing consumer awareness about preventive healthcare. Mineral supplements are consumed in different forms, such as capsules, pills, powder, gel caps, granules, tablets, and liquid. Mineral supplements such as calcium, phosphorus, chromium, magnesium, sulfur, iron, zinc, folic acid, silicon, copper, and cobalt help consumers of different age groups to stay healthy and be free from nutrition deficiency diseases. Due to busy lifestyle, many working individuals are unable to follow a regular diet, leading to deficiency of nutrients, including minerals in the body. In order to address the need for nutrients and prevent mineral-deficiency diseases, individuals consume additional food supplements, including mineral supplements.
A study suggests that adequate amount of mineral in pregnant women’s body helps to improves fetal growth and results in healthy baby. During pregnancy, women are recommended to consume 27 milligrams of iron per day compared to 18 milligrams by non-pregnant women. Undernourished women may be at a high risk of giving birth to low-weight infants. Additionally, increasing occurrences of various lifestyle diseases, such as chronic diseases, along with hectic lifestyle and the growing aging population are expected to boost the demand for mineral supplements in the global market.
North America holds majority of the market for mineral supplements, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. During forecasted period (2014-2020), Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth rate owing to its increasing aging population and sustainable increase in disposable income.
The global market for mineral supplements in value term grew from USD 7.3 million in 2010 to USD 8.9 million in 2013. Usage of mineral supplements in the pharmaceutical sector (largest application segment in 2013) is projected to increase to USD 6.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Also, Usage of mineral supplements by adult women (largest end user in 2013) is projected to increase from USD 3.4 million in 2014 at a CAGR of 7.5%.
The intensity of rivalry is high among industry players. Product differentiation in the mineral supplements market is low as most manufacturers offer similar products. Industry players focus on innovative packaging and exotic ingredients to differentiate their products. Demand for minerals supplements is growing in different end-use groups, such as pregnant women and aging people.
The mineral supplements market is fragmented with several players including
- Glanbia Plc.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.
- NBTY, Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- BASF SE, Bayer AG, Atrium Innovations Inc.
- Amway and Herbalife, Ltd.
The Mineral Supplements market is segmented as follows:
Mineral Supplements Market, by application
- Food and beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
Mineral Supplements Market, by end-users
Mineral Supplements Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- RoW
The mineral supplements market report includes market size (historic and forecast) by application and end-user for each region.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Accuracy and Quality
Our reports strive to offer superior quality reports based on authentic and accurate findings.
Customer Satisfaction
We aim to ensure that our client’s research needs are met with customized, top-of-the-line solutions.
Unmatched Expertise
Our analysts and consultants are among the best in their field and promise to deliver excellent market intelligence.
360-degree Analysis
We leave no stone unturned to give clients an exhaustive coverage of the industry.
For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2808
Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.
About us:
Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.
Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.
“Strategic assets” form the repository of Persistence Market Research’s industry-specific solutions. This is evident from the range of clients – right from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 companies looking upon Persistence Market Research as their trusted solution-partner.
Contact us:
Persistence Market Research
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
United States
Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751
E-mail id- [email protected]