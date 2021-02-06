Benzyl Alcohol Market Set for Healthy Growth Post Pandemic: Noted Fact.MR

Benzyl Alcohol Market: Introduction

Benzyl alcohol is a type of aromatic alcohol. It is a clear colorless chemical liquid with sharp burning taste and mild pleasant aromatic odor. It is slightly soluble in water, and miscible in diethyl ether and alcohols as well as it is moderately toxic chemical substances. Benzyl alcohol is a useful solvent owing to its low vapor pressure, polarity, and low toxicity. Benzyl alcohol Benzyl alcohol is used in the production of other benzyl compounds such as pharmaceutical aid, perfumes and flavors. It is also used as local anesthetic to reduce pain associate with Lidocaine injections. Moreover, the use of benzyl alcohol as a synthetic solvent for paints, lacquers, inks, and epoxy resin coatings. Thus, it can be used in the paint strips, particularly when strips are combined with companionable viscosity enriched to encourage the mixture to stick with painted surfaces. In addition, it is also used as an insect repellent, and as a photographic film developer. Benzyl alcohol is widely used as bacteriostatic preservative at very low concentration in the topical drugs, medicines, and cosmetics to preserve the products from producing bacteria and kill them when they reproducing. In pharmaceuticals, the growth of bacteria’s, are adversely affect the human health, and to preserve this, drug manufacturers are widely used benzyl alcohol during the medicine manufacturing.

Furthermore, as a dye solvent, benzyl alcohol is enhance the process of dyeing of nylon, wool, and leather. The application of the benzyl alcohol as a dielectric solvent in the dielectrophoretic reconfiguration of nanowires that is a phenomenon in which force is exerted on dielectric particles when they are subjected to non-uniform electric field. Benzyl alcohol is also known as Phenylmethanol, Phenylcarbinol, and Benzenemethanol. It is also used as reagent in the organic chemistry.

Benzyl Alcohol Market: Dynamics

Globally, the consumption of aromatic alcohol that is benzyl alcohol is primarily driven by the growth of its application across the various end-use industries including food & beverages, pharmaceutical, paints & coatings, and personal care among many others. Additionally, the end-use of benzyl alcohol in the paints and coatings has also supported the market growth as a key ingredient whose continued demand from the said sector has augmented its market demand. Furthermore in the coming years, the market growth of benzyl alcohol is expected to be benefited from its consumption in pharmaceutical drugs and solvents whose projected rate is considered to be more than its other end use sectors.

However, the stringent government regulations and its mandated levels and replacement by substitute chemicals in end use and high cost of the product will act as a restraint the growth of benzyl alcohol market to some extent

Benzyl Alcohol Market: Segmentation

The global Benzyl Alcohol market can be segmented on the basis of Application, End-Use, and region.

On the basis of application, the Benzyl Alcohol market has been segmented as:

Dielectric Solvent

Bacteriostatic preservative

Cleaning agent

Epoxy Resins

Synthetic Solvent

Others

On the basis of End-Use, the Benzyl Alcohol market has been segmented as:

Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Paints & Coatings

Others (Laboratory Reagent etc.)

Benzyl Alcohol Market: Regional Outlook

Across the globe, consumption of chemical compound benzyl alcohol is predominantly drive by the growth of end use in the pharmaceutical, and paints & coating industries. The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for prominent market share in the benzyl alcohol market across the globe owing to positive outlook of the pharmaceutical, and paints & coatings industries. In Asia Pacific, rising per capita healthcare expenditure is attributing in the growth of pharmaceutical industry, which, in turn fueled the demand of benzyl alcohol during the forecast period. Europe and North America are expected to witness of significant growth in the global benzyl alcohol market during the forecast period owing to well-established pharmaceutical industry with various research and development facilities for being new development by using benzyl alcohol because benzyl alcohol is also used as laboratory reagent in the organic chemistry. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to witness of moderate growth in the global benzyl alcohol during the forecast period owing to growing paints and coating industry as well as personal care products sales.

Benzyl Alcohol Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Benzyl Alcohol market are:

Lanxess

Merck KGaA

Pharmco-Aaper

Hubei Greenhome Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Emerald Performance Materials

Avantor Performance Materials

Wuhan Biet Co., Ltd.

Alfa Aesar

Finar Limited

Wuhan Youji Industries Co., Ltd.

Elan Chemical Company Inc.

Ineos AG

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd

Shimmer Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

