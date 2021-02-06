Impact of Covid-19/ Coronavirus on Global and Domestic Market of Fiber Laser Cutting Machines as Regional Analyzed

Laser cutting is a thermal cutting process for processing sheet metal. The laser beam is generated by the laser source known as resonator, conducted by a transport fiber or mirrors in the machine cutting head where a lens focuses it at very high power on a very small diameter. Fiber laser are the most efficient way in the laser cutting technology. The laser beam is created by an active fiber and transmitted over a transport fiber to the machine cutting head. Fiber lasers are significantly smaller than CO? lasers and generate twice as much power from the same amount of current. A fiber cutting system is primarily suited for processing thin to thick sheet metal from steel and also non-ferrous metals (copper and brass).

Fiber Laser Cutting Machines Market: Dynamics

The main driving factor for global fiber laser cutting machines market is a growing need for precision manufactured equipment, which has resulted in the growing demand for fiber laser cutting machines across all major economies. The macroeconomic factors, such as growing industrial activities in addition to up gradation in manufacturing & assembling processes in numerous end-use industries across many economies is further augmenting the demand for fiber laser cutting machines. The substantial rise in sales of fiber laser cutting machines owing to the mounting concerns regarding efficient & effective operations in metal processing operations is exceedingly projected to enhance the global fiber laser cutting machines market. Furthermore, extensive development in the East and South Asia industrial sector and technological up gradation in the utilization of fiber laser cutting machines is anticipated to create a significant opportunity for the global fiber laser cutting machines market. Additionally, the superior performance characteristics of fiber laser cutting machines, such as high operational efficiency, robust structure and precise operational accuracy is highly anticipated to propel the demand for fiber laser cutting machines. As fiber laser cutting machines are used to high-end cutting operations, fiber laser cutting machines is gaining huge recognition in automobile, aviation and metal processing sector across all regions. All the above stated major influencing parameters are highly foreseen to drive the global fiber laser cutting machines market over the forecast period. The key restraining factor such as high cost, need for skilled labor for operating fiber laser cutting machines may hinder the global fiber laser cutting machines market growth over the forecast period.

Fiber Laser Cutting Machines Market: Segmentation

The global fiber laser cutting machines market is segmented on the basis of product type, power rating, application and region.

Based on the product type, the global fiber laser cutting machines market is segmented as:

High power laser cutting machines

Laser cutting machines

High precision laser cutting machines

Metal sheet & tube laser cutting machines

Laser tube cutting machines

Laser coil cutting machines

Laser engraving machines

Laser marking machines

Others

Based on the power rating, the global fiber laser cutting machines market is segmented as:

Up to 2.5kW

5kW to 10kW

Above 10kW

Based on the application, the global fiber laser cutting machines market is segmented as:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Building & Construction

Precision Manufacturing

Others

High power laser cutting machines is anticipated to showcase noteworthy growth rate during the forecast period due to its higher operational efficiency. While, the 2.5kW to 10kW power rating fiber laser cutting machine is expected to hold highest market share over the forecast period. On the other hand, among application segment, automotive segment is anticipated to see higher market growth over the forecast period.

Fiber Laser Cutting Machines Market: Regional Outlook

The global fiber laser cutting machines market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia (Japan, China, and South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) and Latin America. Among the above-mentioned countries, East Asia is estimated to account for a significant market share due to a rise in the industrial activities in countries, such as China, Japan and South Korea. South Asia is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global fiber laser cutting machines market owing to the rise in automotive sector in the region. Moreover, Middle East & Africa is projected to showcase most enthusiastic growth in the global fiber laser cutting machines market due to the rise in the construction activities coupled with upsurge in industrial throughput across the region. Europe is one of the key developed regions that will generate creditable opportunity in the global fiber laser cutting machines market over the forecast period due to the existence of significant processing industries.

Fiber Laser Cutting Machines Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global fiber laser cutting machines market are Coherent Incorporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, ALPHA Laser GmbH, Bystronic Incorporated, Epilog Laser Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Trumpf GMBH + Co. KG, Amada Miyachi Company, Ltd. Laguna Tools, GWEIKE Laser, Shandong Leiming CNC Laser Equipment Co., OREE Laser, BODOR, Shandong Ruijie CNC Technology Group Co., MC Machinery Systems, Inc., LVD Company nv and The Cincinnati Shaper Company, among other key market players. The fiber laser cutting machines market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with regional vendors ruling their respective regional market.

