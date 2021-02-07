The Genitourinary Drugs Market Grows Incredibly; Confirms Mrfr Unleashing Industry Prognostications Up To 2023

The increasing appearance of drug counterfeiting in pharmaceutical industry, intense competition from generic manufacturers and drug patent expirations are likely to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global genitourinary drugs market during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of genitourinary disorders, increasing cancer patients in the region, rise in healthcare expenditure, and the presence of a well-established healthcare system. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to the government initiatives for the development of healthcare sector, increasing research and development activities in the region and rise in number of chronic disorders. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to the increasing geriatric population, rising investments in healthcare sector and favorable government policies. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global genitourinary drugs market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure and growing medical tourism.

Segmentation

The global genitourinary drugs market has been segmented on the basis of disease, product, and end-user.

The market, by disease, has been classified as urinary tract infections, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence & overactive bladder, kidney/renal cancer, genitourinary cancer, bladder cancer, bladder cancer, cervical cancer, sexually transmitted diseases, interstitial cystitis, hematuria, ovarian cancer, and prostate cancer.

On the basis of product, the market has been segregated into urologicals, hormonal therapy, gynecologicals, and anti-infectives.

The end-user segment has been divided into, hospitals, clinics, super specialty centers, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global genitourinary drugsmarket are Bayer AG,AstraZeneca ,Abbott,Astellas Pharma Inc.,Pfizer Inc.,Eli Lilly and Company,Genentech, Inc.,Immunex Corp. GlaxoSmithKline plc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,Merck & Co.,Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,Antares Pharma,and Novartis AG

For More Reports @