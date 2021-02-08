Coconut Oil Market, Growth of Forecast to 2025

By type, refined coconut oil accounted for 74.22% share in 2017, while virgin coconut oil held close to 25.78% share in the same year. Refined coconut oil can accrue USD 5,899.7 million by 2025, exhibiting 6.20% CAGR over the assessment period. This segment can accumulate close to 4,819.5 kilotons (KT) by 2025. Virgin oil can generate USD 2,143.6 million by 2025 and predicted to accumulate a demand of 1,750.4 KT. The segment can give its credit to its growth to high health consciousness levels of consumers and the aging populace.

Related Report Links

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/biosimulation-market-trends-top-players-future-growth-and-competitors-analysis-2019-2025-2021-01-13

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cake-mix-industry-is-projected-to-reach-approximately-usd-15-billion-by-2024-2021-01-13

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/frozen-sea-food-market-demand-key-players-review-size-share-emerging-trend-and-business-growth-by-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-13

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/legumes-market-research-report-by-key-players-strategy-dunns-limited-olam-international-general-mills-galdisa-usa-and-nomad-foods-2021-01-13

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/artificial-turf-market-share-industry-segments-growth-trends-demand-outlook-by-2023-2021-01-13