Macadamia Nuts Market, Growth of Forecast to 2023

The global macadamia nuts market has been segmented, by application, into food & beverage, personal care, and others. The food & beverage segment is projected to account for the largest share of the global macadamia nuts market due to the widespread use of macadamia nuts in the bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, and culinary segments, among others. Additionally, there is an increasing demand for macadamia oil in cosmetics and personal care products such as lotions, shampoos, and moisturizers for the natural antioxidant properties and high levels of palmitoleic acid.

Related Report Links

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/low-cost-carrier-lcc-market-is-projected-to-reach-usd-24736-billion-by-2025-2021-01-19

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aircraft-cabin-upgrades-market-is-projected-to-reach-usd-98673-million-by-2025-2021-01-19

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/satcom-market-is-projected-to-reach-usd-41860-million-by-2025-2021-01-19

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/space-propulsion-systems-market-global-industry-challenges-key-vendors-drivers-trends-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-19

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aviation-biofuel-market-is-projected-to-reach-usd-5988-billion-by-2025-2021-01-19