Paper Towels Market Growth Analysis, In-Depth Insights, Global Trends, Key Players, Research Report 2026

Market Forecast

In 2019, the Global Paper Towels Market was valued at USD 8.95 Billion. It is expected to record a CAGR of 5.3% between 2020 and 2026.

The global demand for paper towels has increased in the last couple of years. Rising awareness regarding personal hygiene has been one of the key factors for the growth of the paper towels market. Paper towels are biodegradable and recyclable. They are more convenient as compared to plastics and fabrics and are widely used both in the residential as well as the commercial & institutional sectors.

Additionally, their easy availability, low cost, and better hygiene as compared to fabrics, are some of the other key factors that are increasing the consumers’ preference for paper towels over conventional material. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, rising income levels, and improved standards of living, especially in the emerging economies, have boosted the demand for paper towels from the residential segment. Consumer inclination towards the adoption of western cultures, especially in emerging economies, is expected to fuel the growth of the paper towels market during the review period.

