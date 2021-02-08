Table-Top Games Market Opportunity, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players Analysis by 2026

In 2019, the Global Table-Top Games Market was valued at USD 15.40 Billion and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2026.

The demand for table-top games has increased in the last couple of years globally. Table-top games refers to those games that are usually played on a table or other flat surface. Board games, card games, strategy games, and miniature games are the most common forms of table-top games across the globe. The increasing popularity of various types of table-top games among the millennial population globally has been a key factor behind the growth of the overall table-top games market. Table-top games are returning as a mainstream entertainment options among families, kids, and young millennials and finding it as a new way to socialize.

The popularity of such games has witnessed the emergence of players of different age groups in the past two decades. The rising adoption of board games in game bars and cafes has been another key factor behind the growth of the market. Social media sites have also act as a substantial growth factor towards the rising popularity of table-top games across the globe. Croundfunding and social media platforms such as BoardGameGeek, Kickstarter, RevHolics.com, Raptr.com, Playfire.com, Worldofwarcraft.com and many more among others have helped popularizing such games among table-top enthusiasts. Table-top games are more affordable, accessible and its sheer no of types available in the market for different age groups is resulting in the wide popularity of table-top games. Additionally, the increasing number of board games conventions across the globe is proving to be a key factor in the rising popularity of overall table-top games. For instance, the annual Gen Con convention, one of the largest table-top game conventions in North America by both attendance and the number of events, is helping in widening the popularity of these games.

