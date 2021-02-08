Dishwashing Detergents Market Trends, Key Drivers, Company Profile, Buinsess Study and Outlook to 2026

Market Forecast

In 2019, Global Dishwashing Detergents Market was valued at USD 8.09 Billion and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% between 2020 and 2026.

The demand for dishwashing detergents has increased in the last couple of years globally. Dishwashing detergents include all cleaning products that are used in washing up and cleaning dishes and cutlery. These detergents include liquid, powder, cakes or bars, and other types such as foams, gels, and sprays. Growing urbanization, coupled with rising consumer awareness for efficient cleaning products, has been a major factor behind the growth of the dishwashing detergent market.

Additionally, increasing disposable income in many emerging economies has further triggered the demand for household detergent products. Furthermore, the dishwashing detergent industry is witnessing a surge in technological developments, new product launches by key players to optimize revenue generation. For instance, extended fragrance offerings during varied seasons.

Additionally, automatic dishwashing detergents are increasingly becoming popular in the last couple of years. For instance, the UK-based household products manufacturing company Reckitt Benckiser Group plc/N.V. partnered with Bosch Household Appliances in March 2019 to introduce a range of cakes specially designed for auto dishwashers in the Indian market.

