Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

India perimeter intrusion detection & prevention systems market is anticipated to reach USD 339.3 million by 2023, and grow at 10.58% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Market Highlights

The advent of digitalisation in India has seen significant changes in the perimeter intrusion detection and prevention systems market. Increasing awareness about residential safety and security offers various advantages such as detecting intruders crossing the restricted arena. Some of the significant driving factors for the Indian perimeter intrusion detection and prevention systems market are increasing threats of cyber-attacks. The number of terrorist activities in different regions of the country has grown significantly, leading to a greater deployment of perimeter intrusion detection and prevention systems. Thus, the region’s perimeter intrusion detection and prevention systems in the Open Area have become lucrative for the various manufacturing companies that provide perimeter intrusion detection and system prevention services. The rise of strict government regulations in perimeter intrusion detection systems increases product efficiency from perimeter safety to video surveillance. Several hacking incidents have been recorded in recent years, and the penetration of smartphones and other mobile devices is gaining momentum. Recent cases of data loss such as the Facebook data breach case and Lexis-Nexis have encouraged the use of systems for intrusion detection and prevention. The attackers deploy malware which targets memory or ransomware functions to prolong the attack. By warning the company concerned, the intrusion detection and prevention program helps to minimize the risks associated with intruders.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5987

Market Segmentation

The market is further classified by component into hardware, software , and services. In 2017 the market was dominated by hardware by component. It is expected that the Software component will show the highest growth rate.

The market is further divided into open place, buried and fence-mounted systems depending on the place of use. By place of use, fence mounted systems dominated the market in 2017 and are expected to display the highest CAGR.

The market is further categorized by form into the host-based, wired and wireless networks. The market is further classified by component into hardware, software , and services. In 2017 the market was dominated by hardware by component. It is expected that the Software component will show the highest growth rate.

ALSO READ :https://onmogul.com/stories/perimeter-intrusion-detection-and-prevention-market-analysis-trends-top-manufacturers-share-growth-statistics-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2023

The market is further divided into open place, buried and fence-mounted systems depending on the place of use. By place of use, fence mounted systems dominated the market in 2017 and are expected to display the highest CAGR.

The market is further categorized by form into the host-based, wired and wireless networks.

Regional Overview

With a market share of USD 54.8 million in 2017, North India leads the Indian Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention market with the highest CAGR 12 percent over the forecast period. Promoting market growth is the presence of major industries, wide adoption of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and prevention systems. The main reasons for this steep growth in the region are the support from government bodies, various mergers and acquisition activities and the rise of technology startups. The Indian Defense Ministry recently approved INR 1.48 billion to strengthen the perimeter in Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast, and many other vulnerable areas to bridge the security gaps.

ALSO READ :https://loveakshaysolanki.tumblr.com/post/641644673409187840/perimeter-intrusion-detection-and-prevention

Key Players

The key players in the India Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention market are Tyco International Plc. (Ireland), FLIR Systems Inc. (U.S.), Magal Security Systems Ltd. (Israel), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Athena Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd. (India), Optex Co.Ltd (Japan), RBtec Perimeter Security Systems (U.S.), Southwest Microwave (U.S.), Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited (U.K), Avon Building Solutions Pvt Ltd (India).

ALSO READ :https://www.evernote.com/shard/s648/client/snv?noteGuid=7dea4751-7baf-d7e2-6af5-9994096db461¬eKey=c863411e5376eba2a16b4d77bdfe5f2c&sn=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.evernote.com%2Fshard%2Fs648%2Fsh%2F7dea4751-7baf-d7e2-6af5-9994096db461%2Fc863411e5376eba2a16b4d77bdfe5f2c&title=Perimeter%2BIntrusion%2BDetection%2Band%2BPrevention%2BMarket%2BAnalysis%2Bby%2BSize%252C%2BShare%252C%2BGrowth%252C%2BTrends%2Bup%2Bto%2B2023

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

ALSO READ :http://www.lambdafind.com/link/650856/non-volatile-memory-market-research-report-forecast-till-2023

Contact US:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]