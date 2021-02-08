Quillaia Extract Market – Outlook, Size, Share & Forecast to 2031

Quillaia Extract Market Outlook:

Quillaia extracts also known as quillay extracts, bois de Panama, and soapbark extracts are attained by aqueous abstraction of the crushed inner covering of the wood of trimmed stems and branches of Quillaja saponaria molina. Native to China and several South American countries, mainly Bolivia, Chile, and Peru, quillaia extract is considered as a natural GRAS (generally recognized as safe) food-grade surfactant (surface active agent), emulsifier ingredient. They are enriched with saponins and sapogenins.

Quillaia extract is used as an emulsifying agent, foaming agent, and flavoring agent. It is obtained naturally and is broadly used in the food and beverages industry. The factors expected to drive the growth of the quillaia extract market are growing food and beverages industry, presence of major market players and the favorable guidelines employed by the governments.

Quillaia Extract Market: Dynamics

Quillaia extract is a natural foaming agent, enriched with saponins. It is a perfect substitute for synthetic, harsh surfactants such as sodium lauryl sulfate and others. The growing adoption of natural ingredients due to their health benefits over synthetic ones is a major factor expected to drive the demand for quillaia extract globally. The growth of the quillaia extract market is related to the growth of the food and beverage industry. Quillaia extract for decades is used as an ingredient to create the foaming in the beverages, such as root and low-alcohol beers, which is the other factor expected to boost the growth of the quillaia extract market. Besides, its typical use for foaming in beverages, quillaia extract is also used to wash vegetables, fruits, formulation of household/commercial liquid soaps without artificial saponification. Thus, due to all its health benefits and widespread applications, the quillaia extract market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Quillaia Extract Market: Segmentation

By Function, the global quillaia extract market is segmented into:

Flavoring Agent

Emulsifying Agent

Foaming Agent

By Form, the global quillaia extract market is segmented into:

Liquid

Powder

By Product Type, the global quillaia extract market is segmented into:

Quillaia Extract Type-1

Quillaia Extract Type-2

By End-Use, the global quillaia extract market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages Cider Dairy Products Confectionary Soft Drinks Puddings

Skin Treatment

Agriculture

Shampoos

Healthcare

Cosmetics

By Distribution Channel, the global quillaia extract market is segmented into:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Online Stores

By region, the global quillaia extract market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

The Middle East & Africa

Global Quillaia Extract Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global quillaia extract market include Natural Response, Garuda International Inc., Chile Botanics S.A, Stan Chem International, Ingredion Incorporated, Naturex S.A, Baja Yucca Company, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd., Hunan Huakang Biotech Inc., ETC

