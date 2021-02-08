Orange Peel Extract Market – Outlook, Size, Share & Forecast to 2031

Orange peel extract Market Outlook:

In the present market scenario, Food and beverage industry is witnessing a steady growth. Orange peel extracts find its application in numerous products due to its versatile nature which aids to the growing demand for orange peel extract in the market. Orange peel extract is a rich source of vitamin c which makes it highly favorable for medicinal purposes and makes it a significant ingredient in the pharmaceutical industry. It also has antioxidant properties which render several health benefits including relief from heartburn prevention of many chronic diseases such as cancer, these properties are expected to encourage the demand for orange peel extract in the global market. In addition to that, the growing demand for natural flavoring agents and functional food products also contribute to accelerating the growth in demand for orange peel extract.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1790

The increasing demand for orange peel extract in the cosmetics industry owing to its cleansing properties and its ability to fight acne is also one of the key factors in driving the global orange peel extract demand. Increasing health consciousness is leading the consumers to use natural ingredient based products rather than synthetic ingredients which is again a growth driver for the global orange peel extract market. Abundance in production leads to easy availability which leads to low cost, making orange peel extract a preferable choice for raw material for the manufacturers and supply side participants. This factor is also a major contributor to fuel the demand of the orange peel extract in the global market over the forecast period.

Growth of food and beverage industry and increasing demand for natural flavouring agents is driving the Orange peel extract Market:

Recent trends in wellness and health are major growth drivers in the orange peel extract market. Orange peel extract has many medicinal properties which makes it a suitable ingredient for various pharmaceutical application, this leads to an increase in the demand of the orange peel extract. Due to its high production, the price of the orange peel extract is relatively low and this plays a major role in high-profit-margin, which attracts the supply side participants to enter the orange peel extract market. Owing to its versatile nature orange peel extract finds its application in a wide range of food products and increasing consumption of food and beverages products is driving the growth of orange peel extract in the market. The shift of consumer preference from synthetic ingredients to natural based ingredient is escalating the demand for orange peel extract in the market. Mexico and Argentina are the largest producers of orange peel extract and are likely to witness healthy growth rates over the forecast period.

To receive extensive list of important regions & key players, ask for TOC [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1790

Orange peel extract Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the Global Orange peel extract market has been segmented as:

Powder

Tablets

Liquid

On the basis of Nature, the Global Orange peel extract market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of Application, the Global Orange peel extract market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the Global Calcium fortified juice market has been segmented as:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Retailers

Global Orange peel extract Market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global Orange peel extract market are Plant Extracts International Inc., Beacon Commodities, Hunan Nutramax Inc., Natural Bitter Orange Peel Extract, RUNHERB INC., MB-Holding GmbH & Co.KG., and Denk Ingredients are among others.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1790

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates