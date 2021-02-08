Global Ice Cream Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2029

The global Ice Cream market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2029.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to over 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The global impacts of COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect this industry in 2020.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Ice Cream from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Ice Cream market.

Leading players of Ice Cream including:

Unilever

Nestlé

Lotte Confectionary

Dean Foods

General Mills

Mars

Yili Group

Morinaga

Meiji

Mengniu

Turkey Hill

Blue Bell Creameries

Amul

Talosto Shahty

Ice Berry

Russky-Kholod

Chistaya Liniya

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Soft Ice Cream

Hard Ice Cream

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Household

Commercial Catering

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

