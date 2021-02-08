Interactive Display Market Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Analysis, COVID 19 Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges with Focus on Top Players, Forecast to 2024

Overview

According to Market Research Future, the market for interactive Displays has been segmented on the basis of product, panel size, end user, and region.

Interactive displays are screens that not only display images but also respond to touch by fingertip, stylus pens, and palm. The key benefit of interactive displays is that they do not rely on the input of other laptops, PCs or tablets and are easy to install and use. Rapid advancement in digital classroom technology, declining display prices, and growing application of interactive display in providing public services such as signage, wayfinding, and ticketing are the key drivers for the market.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8042

Based on product, the market has been segregated kiosk, whiteboards, tables, video walls, and monitors. The kiosk segment is estimated to be account for the largest share during the review period, however, the interactive whiteboard segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to factors such as advancements in teaching methodologies and growing adoption of interactive learning in educational institutes across the globe. In 2018, Posiflex Technology, Inc. launched interactive kiosks—Paragon TK-3200 Series. It is a 32” interactive kiosk designed to cater to various end-use verticals such as retail stores, quick service, and fast casual restaurants

Based on panel size, the market has been segmented into 17″ to 32″, 32″ to 65″, 65″ & Above. 32″ to 65″ panel size segment held the highest market share in 2018 as it is widely used in locations with large area and high footfall such as restaurants and railway stations. However, the 65″ & above panel size segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the review period.

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into education, transportation, BFSI, retail, sports & events, entertainment, healthcare, and others. The sports & events segment is expected to dominate the interactive display market in 2018. In 2019, Maverick AV Solutions and NEC Display Solutions entered into a pan-European partnership for NEC’s new range of interactive collaboration solutions for meetings and conferencing. However, the transportation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the review period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the interactive display industry are LG Display (South Korea), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic Co. Ltd (China), Samsung (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), ELO Touch Solutions, Inc. (US), Crystal Display Systems Ltd (UK), Horizon Display, Inc. (US), ViewSonic Corporation (US), Qisda Corporation (Taiwan), Baanto International Ltd (Canada), Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc. (US), Gesturetek, Inc. (US), and Egan Visual, Inc. (Canada).

Regional Analysis

The global interactive display market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to be the largest market in the forecast period owing to high concentration of market players and easy availability of proficient technical expertise in the region. Also, end-users in the region are the early adopter of advanced interactive display technology which further drives the interactive display market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of interactive displays in countries such as Japan, China, Korea, and India.

Read More :

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-ceramic-inks-market-industry-trends-global-size-share-explosive-cagr-value-growth-insight-leading-players-competitive-and-regional-analysis-by-2023-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/anti-graffiti-coatings-market-size-share-trends-growth-demand-by-region-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-05

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against reputed organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.

We at MRFR provide syndicated and customized reports to clients as per their liking. Our consulting services are aimed at eliminating business risks and driving the bottomline margins of our clients. The hands-on experience of analysts and capability of performing astute research through interviews, surveys, and polls are a statement of our prowess. We constantly monitor the market for any fluctuations and update our reports on a regular basis.