Nonchlorinated Polyolefins Market, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Industry Analysis, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2023

Market Research Future Published a Research Report on Nonchlorinated Polyolefins Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Non-chlorinated polyolefin (N-CPO) products promote excellent adhesion in coatings for use on polypropylene plastic applications. N-CPOs are high weight molecular hydrocarbons, with a low linear density. They are non-toxic and non-contaminating. They are primarily used as adhesion-promoting resins for coatings applications. N-CPOs find a huge demand from paints, coatings and adhesive industry to manufacture automotive coatings; automotive primers; plastics coatings; packaging coatings; inks; adhesives; OEM coatings.

Burgeoning construction and automotive industries are the major consumers of non-chlorinated polyolefin. Over the past few years, the packaging industry has become one of the prominent end-user sectors of N-CPOs, generating huge demand. Augmented demand across some prominent sectors is the key factor driving the market growth of Non-chlorinated polyolefin worldwide.

Recognizing the potential of the market to expand further, Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a detailed study report giving out the market forecast for the period 2017 – 2023. In its analysis, MRFR asserts that the global Nonchlorinated Polyolefins Market Share is expected to get evaluated colossally at a modest CAGR during the review period of 2017-2023.

Non-chlorinated polyolefin is also used to develop adhesion promoters which have been evolved significantly since the day of its inception in 2001. Some recent developments of N-CPO promoters include new features, such as excellent gasoline and chemical resistance properties. These promoters present no threat of dioxin formation during burning, as they are free of chlorine, demonstrating solubility in a variety of environmentally friendly solvents, including non-toluene solutions.

The development of N-CPO promoters has defied the common belief that non-chlorinated products provide inferior adhesive performance compared with chlorinated polyolefin products. On the contrary, this development has proven to be a viable alternative to the widely used chlorinated polyolefin products.

Currently, end-user industries of N-CPO, such as automotive, packaging, construction, & electronics & electrical are growing, and hence, growth trends in the production and supply of these industries are expected to impact the market growth positively. Significant for the growth of nonchlorinated polyolefins market. Moreover, factors influencing the growth of these end-user industries are bound to impact the market growth of N-CPO too.

On the other hand, factors such as commodification of the product along with the price volatility of raw materials; are estimated to restrict the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing applications of nonchlorinated polyolefins in the packaging sector are expected to provide impetus to the market growth to an extent.

Nonchlorinated Polyolefins Market – Competitive Analysis:

The global Nonchlorinated Polyolefins market appeared to be highly competitive and diversified with the presence of many well-established players having the regional and global presence. Innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for leading players in the market.

Manufacturers strive to deliver the best quality, consistent pure, and reliable, high-quality products based on innovative technologies. They develop a proprietary portfolio of discrete high-quality products available in a packaging ranging from small bottles to drum quantities. They also strive to develop the ability to customize products with the requested specifications such as customized/bulk packaging and individual

Key Players:

The global nonchlorinated polyolefins market is led by some of the fervent players including, Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Advanced Polymer, Inc. (US), Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan), S&E Specialty Polymers (US) and 3M (US). Profiling them in its analysis, MRFR finds out the strategies keep them at the forefront of the market competition.

Industry/ Innovation /Related News:

July 07, 2018 – Eastman Chemical Company (US) announced a leading wholesale distributor of chemicals and allied products – Reschem Italia SpA, will be its new authorized distributor for Nonchlorinated Polyolefins including “Advantex” and “Vantex-T” neutralizing Nonchlorinated Polyolefins. Additionally, Reschem Italy is also entitled to distribute other Eastman products which include Eastman chlorinated & nonchlorinated polyolefins, Eastman Texanol ester alcohol, and cellulose esters among others.

Global Nonchlorinated Polyolefins Market – Segments:

Global Nonchlorinated Polyolefins Market is segmented into four key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

By Types : Nonchlorinated Polyethylene, Nonchlorinated Polypropylene, and Nonchlorinated Polystyrene, among others.

By Applications : Adhesives, Paints & Coatings, and Rubber, among others.

By End-Use Industries : Automotive, Packaging, Electrical, and Building & Construction, among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Global Nonchlorinated Polyolefins Market – Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific is the dominating market for Nonchlorinated Polyolefins owning the largest market share. The region is expected to grow further by 2023 valuing at astronomical amounts. Attributing to the demand from the growing sectors such as adhesives, paints & coatings, and plastic & rubber making the region is witnessing spurting growth.

Burgeoning markets for automotive, packaging, electrical, and construction in some of the APAC countries such as India, Taiwan, Malaysia and China drive the market growth of the market, making these countries the key contributors to the market growth. Owing to the growing demand for lightweight plastic products in the automotive and electronics industry the region is experiencing rapid growth. The demand is expected to heighten further during the forecasted period.

North America market for nonchlorinated polyolefins is expected to register a notable CAGR during 2017 to 2023, following the APAC market closely. The market is primarily driven by automotive, electrical and other industries. Also, the huge demand of polymer plasticizers in construction industry along with the growing consumption of the product in packaging, and paint industry has placed the North-America market among the list of the largest competitors in the global nonchlorinated polyolefins market followed by Europe.

The world’s third largest market of nonchlorinated polyolefins, Europe is rapidly becoming one of the prominent markets owing to the large utilization of the product in the automotive, packaging, and construction industry. Simultaneously, Latin America and the Middle East regions observe a steady market growth due to the absorption of nonchlorinated polyolefins in the applications such as adhesives, plastic, paints & coatings, rubber, and others.

