Global Exercise Mats Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Segment by Type, the Exercise Mats market is segmented into

PVC

Foam

Rubber

Microfiber

Vinyl

Others

Segment by Application, the Exercise Mats market is segmented into

House

GYM

School

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Exercise Mats market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Exercise Mats market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Exercise Mats Market Share Analysis

Exercise Mats market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Exercise Mats business, the date to enter into the Exercise Mats market, Exercise Mats product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

STOTT PILATES

Gaiam

SuperMats

Natural Fitness

Fitness Gear

Body-Solid

Century

Dollamur

GoFit

Jade Yoga

Life Energy

LifeSpan Fitness

Manduka

Merrithew

Nike

Reebok

Shock Athletic

Stamina Products

ZEN-GA

Lululemon

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Easyoga

HATHAYOGA

Kharma Khare