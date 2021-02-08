Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market is expected to be valued at USD 5,579.3 Million by 2025, with a CAGR of 9.85% during the forecast period (2019–2025).

The report covers segmentations and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Automated guided vehicle is a computer controlled and battery-powered load carrier that runs in a warehouse or on the plant floor without the need of an onboard operator or driver. AGVs can improve efficiency and productivity as well as they can reduce product damage and labor costs. AGVs are useful in various operational applications such as pallet transportation of goods, loading and handling, pallet wrapping, tracking of cartons and products, and barcode scanning. They are used in various end-use industries,

which include logistics & distribution, automotive, electrical & electronics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and plastics & polymers. There are various types of AGVs, and they are tow vehicle, unit load carrier, forklift vehicle, assembly, line vehicles, and pallet trucks.

Segmental Analysis

The global market for automated guided vehicle is segmented based on vehicle type, technology, application and industry. On the basis of vehicle type, the tow vehicle segment is expected to dominate the global market. Tow AGVs work to add and remove the non-powered vehicles to/from the AGV vehicle at designated stops along a path can navigate a basic loop or a more complicated preprogrammed pathway, but typical towing vehicles do not reverse and need the looping system. The non-powered vehicles that are generally towed by towing vehicles include quad steer carts, wagon wheel style trailers, hospital carts, dollies, hand trucks, and maintenance carts and are useful for

applications such as heavy lifting, tugging or towing, load transferring, pallet loading and unloading, and load positioning. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the tow vehicle segment.

Regional Analysis

Geographic analysis of the global automated guided vehicle market spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World.

In 2018, Europe dominated with a value of USD 1,084.8 Million. The regional market value is expected to reach USD 1,940.5 Million by 2025 with an impressive 8.77% CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe is one of the prominent markets in the global automated guided vehicle market due to the increasing utilization of industrial and domestic space and rapid technological advancements in robotics and automation.The increase in demand for electronics and retail products and the growing automotive industry supports the pace of supply of products. The growing food & beverage, electronics, automotive, and construction industries increase the demand for AGVs. Furthermore, many other industries are associated with the e-commerce & retail industries for distribution, which makes it an important economic growth driver. Moreover, advantages such as time-efficiency, precision, and accuracy offered by AGVs across various industries, including automobile and manufacturing are expected to increase their demand. Furthermore, Germany dominates the automated guided vehicle market due to the large workforce and established industries in the country. In Germany, the various industry participants focus on implementing energy-efficient solutions, adoption of connected devices, improved efficiency and productivity, mobile communication technology, and the deployment of PLC automation solutions.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key industry participants of the global automated guided vehicle market are KUKA AG (Germany), Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), Daifuku Co., Ltd (Japan), SSI SCHÄFER (US), E&K Automation GmbH (Germany), JBT corporation (US),KION GROUP AG (Germany), Crown Equipment Corporation (US), SCOTT (New Zealand), Meidensha Corporation (Japan), Seegrid Corporation (US), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.(US), Jungheinrich AG (Germany).

Toyota Industries Corporation strategizes to renew its business model to enhance its revenue structure. The company has been increasing its research and development spending to enhance the product quality using efficient production technologies. It is collaborating with various companies to enhance its forklift systems and AGVs with new features. The company is also planning acquisitions to enhance its product portfolio and expand its presence in the market. The company’s technological expertise has strengthened its opportunity for market penetration.

