Global Automotive End-Point Authentication Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2016-2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the automotive end-point authentication market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the automotive end-point authentication market, by segmenting it based on by authentication, by connectivity type, vehicle and regional demand. End-point authentication for automotive is a kind of mechanism that is used to verify or detect a network’s external source or any connecting device. This end-point authentication not only helps in identifying the user but also helps in identifying the connecting device that is logged on to the device. Advanced driver assistance systems installation, strict automotive security rules by the government are the major factors driving the growth of the automotive end-point authentication market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by authentication type, by connectivity type and vehicle.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global automotive end-point authentication market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the automotive end-point authentication market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2016 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the automotive end-point authentication market.

The report provides the size of the automotive end-point authentication market in 2016 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global automotive end-point authentication market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America have been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for automotive end-point authentication has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for automotive end-point authentication in each application for its respective functions. The automotive end-point authentication market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from automotive end-point authentication applications. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the automotive end-point authentication market, split into regions. Based on, authentication type, connectivity type and vehicle, we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for automotive end-point authentication. The application split of the market has been derived using a bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of automotive end-point authentication several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence across all applications.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Symantec Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Synaptics Incorporated, Continental AG, and Fujitsu.

The global automotive end-point authentication market has been segmented into:

Global Automotive end-point authentication Market: By Authentication Type

Biometric Vehicle Access

Smart Phone Application

Wearable

Global Automotive end-point authentication Market: By Connectivity Type

Cellular Network

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Global Automotive end-point authentication Market: by Vehicle

Electric and Hybrid Vehicle

Conventional Vehicle

Global Automotive end-point authentication Market: By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America