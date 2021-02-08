Global Automotive Surround View Systems Market 2021 | Current Scenario, Company Profile, Growth Strategies, Trends, Scope, Challenges, Applications, Demand and Regional Forecast to 2023

An automotive surround view system emphasizes on safety and improves driving experience by giving a view of the proximity of other vehicles. It provides an accurate view of the surroundings by merging multiple video streams into one feed. The global automotive surround view systems market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) is compiled by taking into view the various trends and developments in cameras, parking difficulties, and estimations for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact are analyzed in the market.

Market Scope

The global automotive surround view system market is expected to grow at the CAGR of approximately 9.6% during the forecast period. The sales of passenger vehicles and integration of advanced driver assistance systems can influence the market demand exponentially. Safety concerns among passengers, parallel parking issues, and spending on research and development can bode well for the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively the automotive industry owing to restrictions on component supply and other raw materials. The supply chain disruption in China and changes in consumer behavior can affect the market growth. Shutdown of factories, decline in vehicle sales, and change in consumer behavior can negatively impact the global automotive surround view system market.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as 4 cameras, 6 cameras and others. Among these types, 4 camera surround view system is expected to dominate the market followed by 6 cameras.

On the basis of camera functioning, the market has been segmented as automatic and manual, of which, the automatic camera functioning is expected to lead the market, followed by manual camera functioning. The segment can perform exceptionally by providing an accurate rear view of the surroundings and avoid collisions with incoming traffic. The calibration of the camera for providing an astute view as well as emergence of rising installation of 3D cameras can drive the segment growth.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. However, the increasing sales of passenger cars are expected to dominate the passenger car segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of end market, the market has been segmented as OEMs and Aftermarket. However, OEMs have dominated the market, followed by aftermarket segment.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global automotive surround view system market has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). Among all regions, Europe is expected to dominate the global market owing to the presence of several major automotive manufacturers and technological advancements. Presence of automotive manufacturers and easing of lockdown rules has led to resumption of production of vehicles.

North America is the second leading region, owing to the strict regulation on driver safety and growing awareness. However, Asia Pacific is the third leading region in terms of revenue. China, Japan and India are the major countries, which will create ample growth opportunities in the future. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growing region due to emerging economies.

Competitive Outlook

Xylon – logicBRICKS, Denso, Valeo, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Texas Instruments, Fujitsu, Ambarella, Magna International, Clarion Technologies, Continental AG, Aisin Seiki, and Renesas Electronics Corporation are reputed players of the global automotive surround view systems market.

OmniVision Technologies and GEO Semiconductor Inc. has agreed to partner on launching a new imaging solution which can process HDR images and captures feeds from 2 image sensors simultaneously. This can be helpful for surround view system designers to improve the image quality without increasing production costs.

Key Players

