Nuclear Imaging Devices Market 2021 Size, Business Research, Revenue, Growth Insights to 2023

Global Nuclear Imaging Devices Market Research Report: Information by Technology (PET, SPECT (Hybrid SPECT Systems and Standalone SPECT Systems) and Planar Scintigraphy)), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and others), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and others) and Region – Global Forecast till 2024

Market Highlights

The global nuclear imaging devices market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is anticipated that the market held a valuation of USD 2490 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is one of the key factors driving the nuclear imaging devices market. As per the report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, nearly 92.1 million adults were dealing with at least one type of cardiovascular disease.

Get Sample Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8014

Various other factors such as the advancements in radiotracers, acceptance of nuclear imaging devices in ambulatory settings, increasing geriatric population, untapped emerging markets, rise in regulatory approvals, and increasing investment on diagnostic imaging centers are also expected to propel the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of the nuclear imaging device, shorter half-life of radiopharmaceuticals can hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global nuclear imaging devices market are Philips Healthcare, Digirad Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cannon Inc., Surgiceye GmbH, CMR Naviscan, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group, General Electric Company, DDD-Diagnostic A/S, Spectrum Dynamics Medical, FMI Medical Systems, Inc., Segamicorp, and others.

Segmentation

The global nuclear imaging devices market is segmented based on technology, application, end user, and region.

The global market for nuclear imaging devices, by technology, is segmented into positron emission tomography (PET), single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), and planar scintigraphy. The single-photon-emission computed tomography (SPECT) are further classified as hybrid SPECT systems and standalone SPECT systems.

Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and others.

The diagnostic imaging centers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to rising adoption of nuclear imaging in diagnostic centers.

Regional Analysis

In the current scope of the study, the segments mentioned above are covered into the four global regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and African region.

The nuclear imaging devices market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European nuclear imaging devices market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The nuclear imaging devices market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The nuclear imaging devices market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

For More See Healthcare Related Reports:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/shapewear-market-eyeing-striking-growth-due-to-growing-fitness-industry-2021-01-07

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/foliar-sprays-market-global-industry-overview-by-size-share-trends-growth-factors-historical-analysis-opportunities-and-segments-rapid-growth-by-2023-2021-01-07

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/antimicrobial-powder-coating-market-key-players-leading-countries-industry-analysis-size-estimation-and-forecast-2023-2021-01-07

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mea-smoking-cessation-nicotine-de-addiction-market-2021-trends-growth-insight-size-share-competitive-analysis-statistics-regional-statistics-2021-01-07

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bromelain-market-to-get-influenced-by-cosmetics-market-2021-01-07

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/alagille-syndrome-market-growth-opportunities-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-07

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/block-chain-iot-market-2021-business-trends-covid—19- outbreak-strategy-applications-analysis-and-industry-profit-growth-by-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-07

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/natural-and-organic-cosmetics-market-eyeing-favorable-growth-due-to-growing-focus-on-hygiene-2021-01-07

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gummy-vitamins-market-trend-manufacturing-cost-structure-analysis-growth-opportunities-and-restraints-to-2028-2021-01-07

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cell-therapy-market-size-worth-20217-million-2236-by-2023-2021-01-07

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]