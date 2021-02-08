Surgical Blades Market 2021: Size, Upcoming Trends, On-Going Demand, Growth and Forecast from 2021 to 2023 with Most Prominent Key Players

Global Surgical Blades Market Research Report: Information by Product type (Sterile, Nonsterile), by Material (Stainless, High Grade Carbon Steel), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Centres and Ambulatory Surgical Centres) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces the publication of its research report Global Surgical Blades Market, 2019–2025. The global surgical blades market was valued at USD 346 million in 2018 with the CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2019–2025.

Surgical blades are the instruments used for tissue dissections and skin incisions at the time of surgery. Surgical blades are available in sterile and non-sterile form of packaging. Surgical scalpel can be disposable or reusable. Reusable scalpels have permanently attached blades that can be sharpened during surgery. Disposable scalpels are used once at a time and have plastic handle attached to it. Various types and size of blades are available depending upon the type of surgical procedures and treatment.

Key Players

Some of the Key Players in the global surgical blades market are Hillrom Services Inc, Swann Morton Limited, Kai Corporation, Huaiyin Medical Instruments Co., Ltd, Shanghai Medical Instruments (Group) Ltd., Surgical Specialties Corporation, Hu-Friedy, GEISTER MEDIZINTECHNIK GmbH, PL Medical Co., LLC, KAWAMOTO CORPORATION, MANI, INC

Segmentation

The global surgical blades market has been segmented based on product type, material, end user.

The market, based on product type, has been bifurcated into sterile and non-sterile surgical blade. The sterile surgical blade market is expected to hold a major share in the market. As there is increase in demand by the physicians globally. Non-sterile surgical blade is expected to be the fastest growing as the scalpel blades are also available in non-sterile form of packaging.

The market, by material, has been classified as stainless steel, high grade carbon steel. Among these, stainless steel segment is the largest in terms of value and is predicted to achieve more revenue in the upcoming market. Whereas high grade carbon steel is anticipated to be the fastest growing because of increase in availability in various regions

The market, by end user, has been divided into hospital, clinics, nursing centres. The hospitals segment is the largest end users of surgical blades and is expected to hold a major share throughout the globe. The ambulatory segment is expected to be the fastest growing due to the increased patient population in recent years. For example- According to the National Health Statistics Report approximately 47.2 million surgeries were performed in the Ambulatory centres

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the market is divided into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The surgical blades market in the Americas has further been divided into North America. Within North American, market is been further bifurcated into the US and Canada. The European surgical blades market has been sub-classified into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and the rest of Western Europe. The surgical blades market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The surgical blades market in the Middle East & Africa has been classified into the Middle East and Africa.

