Global Cassava Starch Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018

Global Cassava Starch market is expected to cross US$ 8 Billion by 2024. Currently, cassava is one of the most popular feed stocks for starch extraction. Compared to other sources, starch extraction from cassava is more simple and economical which can be performed on a small scale with little capital. Cassava is relatively a cheap source of raw material for starch extraction that can match the starch properties offered by other raw materials. The cassava starch market is expected to represent a considerable growth over the forecast period.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3147619-cassava-starch-market-consumption-global-forecast-by-native

Cassava Starch is gaining its popularity due to its neutral taste, high level of purity, superior thickening characteristics and excellent textural characteristics. In addition; cassava starch also has some significant characteristics which include high paste clarity, high paste viscosity and high freeze-thaw stability. Witnessing all these attributes, the growth of cassava starch market in the future appears to be very promising due to its random usage in the food, beverages, textiles, paper making and adhesives industries for numerous applications.

ALSO READ – https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/08/covid-19-impact-on-cassava-starch-market-2020-global-technology-development-trends-and-forecasts-to-2026/

Renub Research report titled “Cassava Starch Market, Consumption & Global Forecast, by (Native Starch, Modified Starch, Sweeteners), Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) Applications (Confectionery & Drinks, Processed Food, Corrugating & Paper Making, Feed, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Non-food) Companies (Cargill, Ingredion, Archer Daniels, Midland Company, Tate & Lyle, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols LTD, Gulshan Polyols Limited)” studies the global Cassava Starch market and volume in-depth and provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and preventive factors, market and volume trends, key players and their projections for the future.

ALSO READ – http://www.marketwatch.com/story/coconut-pudding-market-growth-opportunities-2021-2027-global-industry-trends-technologies-business-analysis-top-companies-involved-and-more-2021-01-28

The global cassava starch market has been segmented on the basis of consumption, application and region.

ALSO READ – http://www.marketwatch.com/story/contact-center-systems-market-2021-2027-business-analysis-future-opportunities-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-29

By Consumption – Market Segmentation

Cassava starch market has been segmented as native starch, modified starch and sweeteners (starch sugars). Cassava starch is mainly used as sweeteners in food & beverage industry and is also preferred over other starches in various confectioneries and bakery products. Cassava starch is also known as tapioca flour or tapioca starch.

ALSO READ – http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-vehicle-to-everything-v2x-communications-market-2020-global-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-22

By Application – Market Segmentation

Cassava starch market has been segmented as Confectionery & Drinks, Processed Food, Corrugating and Paper Making, Feed, Pharma & Chemicals and other non-food. Due to its low cost and high whiteness, cassava starches are highly desirable for paper-making industries.

By Region – Market Segmentation

Cassava starch market has been segmented as Americas, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Indonesia is one of the largest producers of cassava tuber in the world where most of the cassava tuber is principally used as food or as raw material to starch industry.

Key Players – Cassava Starch Market

Some of the key players in the global cassava starch market include Cargill, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. and Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

This market research report provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and restraining factors, market and Consumption trends, and their projections for the upcoming years.

The report have been analyzed from 2 major viewpoints and further studied by 2 different perspectives.

Cassava Starch Market

Products

Regions

Cassava Starch Consumption

Products

Regions

Segmentation based on Products

Native Starch

Modified Starch

Sweeteners

Segmentation based on Region

Americas

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Segmentation based on Industry

Confectionery and Drinks

Processed Food

Corrugating and Paper Making

Feed

Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

Other non-food

Companies Analysis

Cargill

Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols LTD

Gulshan Polyols Limited

Key Highlights of this Report Include