Global Safety Apparel Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Safety apparel, commonly known as protective clothing, is worn to minimize exposure to workplace hazards that can cause serious injuries and illnesses, which may result from contact with chemical, radiological, physical, electrical, and mechanical hazards.

The Asia-Pacific region Safety Apparel market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global Safety Apparel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Safety Apparel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Safety Apparel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Ansell

DowDuPont

Honeywell International

Lakeland

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Light Type Safety Apparel

Heavy Type Safety Apparel

Segment by Application

Defence

Chemical

Aviation

Other