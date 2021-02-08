Global Terminal Block Detailed Analysis Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2023

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Terminal Block industry.
This report splits Terminal Block market by Connection, by Mounting, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
3M Electronics
ABB Protection and Connection
Allen-Bradley
Auspicious Electrical Engineering Co., Ltd.
Cabur
Camden Electronics
Connectwell Industries
CONTA-CLIP Verbindungstechnik GmbH
Druseidt
E-T-A
Elinker Electric
Elmex Controls Pvt. Ltd.
ENSTO
Euroclamp
Hartmann Codier
Hensel
KORNER
Lumberg Connect
METZ CONNECT
morsettitalia spa
OMRON
PEOPLE ELE. APPLIANCE GROUP CO., LTD.
PTR-Messtechnik
RS Pro
SWITCHLAB INC.
Temperature Technology Ltd
Utility Electrical Co., Ltd.
WAGO
Weidmuller
Wohner
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type
Terminal Block Market, by Connection
Screw Connection
Spring Cage Connection
Push-in
Screwless
Others
Terminal Block Market, by Mounting
DIN Rail-mounted
Plug-in
Busbar
SMT
Others
Main Applications
Consumer Electronics
Intelligent Product
Industrial Applications
Others