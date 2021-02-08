Global Terminal Block Detailed Analysis Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2023

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Terminal Block industry.

This report splits Terminal Block market by Connection, by Mounting, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

3M Electronics

ABB Protection and Connection

Allen-Bradley

Auspicious Electrical Engineering Co., Ltd.

Cabur

Camden Electronics

Connectwell Industries

CONTA-CLIP Verbindungstechnik GmbH

Druseidt

E-T-A

Elinker Electric

Elmex Controls Pvt. Ltd.

ENSTO

Euroclamp

Hartmann Codier

Hensel

KORNER

Lumberg Connect

METZ CONNECT

morsettitalia spa

OMRON

PEOPLE ELE. APPLIANCE GROUP CO., LTD.

PTR-Messtechnik

RS Pro

SWITCHLAB INC.

Temperature Technology Ltd

Utility Electrical Co., Ltd.

WAGO

Weidmuller

Wohner

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Terminal Block Market, by Connection

Screw Connection

Spring Cage Connection

Push-in

Screwless

Others

Terminal Block Market, by Mounting

DIN Rail-mounted

Plug-in

Busbar

SMT

Others

Main Applications

Consumer Electronics

Intelligent Product

Industrial Applications

Others