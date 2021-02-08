Organic Feed MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Forecast

Global Organic Feed Market size is projected to be valued at USD 12.6 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2020 and 2026. Consumers are highly demanding organic milk, meat, poultry, eggs, and leather products, which require organic livestock production. Thus, the demand for organic feed is increasing with the growth of organic animal husbandry. A system of livestock production that promotes the use of organic and biodegradable inputs from the ecosystem in terms of animal nutrition and health is known as organic animal husbandry. The government of various countries is also making efforts to educate and encourage the farmers to adopt organic farming practices, which eases the raw material supply in the organic feed market and contributes to its growth. The market players are also emphasizing on product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions to meet the increasing market demand. For instance, ForFarmers N.V. on 2 October 2018 announced the acquisition of Van Gorp Biologische Voeders B.V. through its subsidiary Reudink to expand its production capacity in organic feed.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10138

Market USP

Rising awareness among livestock farmers for benefits associated with organic feeding

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Increasing Organic Farmland for Cereals & Grains: The cereals & grains segment dominated the global organic feed market in 2019 and is expected to remain the largest during the forecast period. Among all the crops, cereals & grains are the major crops grown across the globe. With an increasing shift to organic farming practices among the farmers, there is increasing organic farmland for cereals & grains owing to its high demand for human as well as animal consumption.

Feed in Crumbled Form Gaining Popularity in the Poultry Sector: Crumbles are extracted from whole pellets, which are rolled into a smaller size. They are smaller broken up pellets, which makes it easier for the smaller breeds during their intake. Crumbles have recently gained popularity in feeding broilers as they tend to prefer the smaller crumbles over the large pellets.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@pagrawal11/s6xvPHuMQ

Growth of Aquaculture across the Globe: The aqua market is growing