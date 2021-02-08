Global Children’s Apparel Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Children’s apparel is meant for children in the age group of 0-14 years. It includes products such as tops, bottoms, dresses, and others.
Kids grow up fast. For retailers, growing kids equates to growing sales.
The global Children’s Apparel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Children’s Apparel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Children’s Apparel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Amazon.com Inc.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Benetton Group SpA
Carter’s Inc.
Children’s Place Retail Store Inc.
Esprit Holdings Ltd.
Gap Inc.
Macy’s Inc.
Sears Holdings Corp.
The Walt Disney Co.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Natural Material
Synthetic Material
Segment by Application
Boys
Girls