Global Children’s Apparel Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Children’s apparel is meant for children in the age group of 0-14 years. It includes products such as tops, bottoms, dresses, and others.

The global Children’s Apparel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Children’s Apparel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Children’s Apparel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amazon.com Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Benetton Group SpA

Carter’s Inc.

Children’s Place Retail Store Inc.

Esprit Holdings Ltd.

Gap Inc.

Macy’s Inc.

Sears Holdings Corp.

The Walt Disney Co.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Material

Synthetic Material

Segment by Application

Boys

Girls