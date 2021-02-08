Global Structural Core Materials Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the global structural core materials market are Diab Group (Sweden), Hexcel Corporation (US), Schweiter Technologies (Switzerland), Euro Composites (Luxembourg), Gurit Holding (Switzerland), The Gill Corporation (US), Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd. (China), Plascore Incorporated (US), Armacell International (Luxembourg), and Evonik Industries (Germany).

Market Segmentation

The global structural core materials market has been segmented by product, skin type, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of product, the market has been segmented into foam, balsa, and honeycomb. The honeycomb segment was the largest in 2017 and is expected to remain so during the forecast period. The foam segment is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period. The growing application of foam in wind turbine blades and the nacelles of aircraft and automobiles is expected to drive the growth of the foam segment.

On the basis of skin type, the market has been classified as glass fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP), carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP), and natural fiber reinforced polymer (NFRP), and others. According to MRFR analysis, the CFRP segment is expected to hold the majority market share during the forecast period. The advanced properties of CFRP, such as tensile strength and thermal expansion, in comparison with glass and other fibers, account for the growth of the segment. On the basis of end-use industry, the aerospace industry was the largest in 2017 while the wind energy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing international trade, coupled with the burgeoning aerospace sector in emerging economies, is leading to a surge in demand for structural core materials.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America was the leading regional structural core materials market in 2017. Factors such as the growing adoption of the product in the automobile and aerospace sectors are driving market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period.

The shifting of automobile bases to the region, coupled with the increasing number of government initiatives for the generation of renewable energy, is further propelling market growth. The structural core materials market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

