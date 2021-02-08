Feed Acidifiers MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Highlights

Global Feed Acidifiers Market is Projected to Be Valued at USD 3,109.11 Million by 2026, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% During the Forecast Period. Feed acidifiers are one of the major substitutes for feed antibiotics. The ban on antibiotics in livestock production is anticipated to increase the usage of its substitutes. Antibiotics were used regularly in animal feed at a rate of 2 to 50 grams per ton for performance development in the animals.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5510

However, the usage of antibiotics in animal feed has been reducing over the last decade across the globe, owing to several factors. After the livestock has been fed antibiotics over a period, they retain the strains of bacteria resistant to antibiotics. Many developing and underdeveloped economies have already banned feed antibiotics over the last few years. In Bangladesh, the Fish Feed and Animal Feed act prohibits the use of antibiotics in feed. Namibia was the first African country to stop the use of antibiotics in its beef industry.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@pagrawal11/OOAd7RM7P

Feed acidifiers offer several benefits to livestock health. However, it is difficult to properly process in the feed. Feed acidifiers might lose their efficiency and effectiveness owing to several factors. High temperatures and unclean environments are making feed acidifiers inefficient. Market players are incorporating new technologies to develop efficiency and effectiveness. Encapsulation technology is gaining massive acceptance among manufacturers. It helps to improve the release of feed acidifiers and offer a longer shelf life by protecting it from the external environment. Feed acidifiers come in a capsule format and are released into the animal’s gastrointestinal (GI) tract, which ensures a healthy gut and leads to improved growth.

Segmental Analysis

Global Feed Acidifiers Market has been segmented based on Type, Form, Compound, Livestock and Region.

By Type, the global feed acidifiers market has been divided into propionic acid, formic acid, lactic acid, sorbic acid, citric acid, malic acid, butyric acid, lauric acid, and others. The propionic acid segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Its use is recognized as safe by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) when used as good manufacturing or feed practice and in accordance with the food additives regulations. It is commonly used as a nutritional source in animal feed dietary supplements.

ALSO READ : https://www.hashtap.com/write/2WwOB623dbMm?share=88RABF4GtLFJP6cqbystbCvarQqsAe7a

It also improves the silage production when used in the ensiling process for poultry feed. Moreover, it also improves digestion, immunity and prevents fertility disorders among the livestock, thus, propelling market growth. However, the butyric acid is expected to have high demand during the forecast period as it maintains the structural integrity of the swine and poultry gastrointestinal (GI) tract and creates a microflora balance. In addition, there is booming demand for poultry products and swine meat.

By form, the market has been segregated into dry and liquid. The dry segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019, while the liquid segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the review period. Dry acidifiers balance the microflora in the digestive tract, increases the nutritional benefits of the feed, prevent the occurrence of gut pathogens, and enhance the performance of gut enzymes during digestion thus, promoting the overall growth of the livestock. These factors, along with the protection from bacterial degradation of feed during the storage, is anticipated to drive the demand for the dry acidifiers segment. However, liquid acidifiers are designed to inhibit the growth of gram-negative bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella, and support better growth of Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria. Increasing demand for liquid acidifiers from the poultry industry is another determinant contributing to the segment’s significant growth rate.

ALSO READ: https://www.prfree.org/@taursuraj55/matcha-tea-industry-worldwide-growth-and-market-forecast-to-2023-eqmjb4naymr6

On the basis of compound, the market is categorized into single and blends. The blends segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the review period. Blends consist of a combination of organic and inorganic acids. They are used in swine feed to improve the digestion of a complex soy-based diet. It improves the GI tract and supports the nursery swine’s gastric acidification system. The blends combine the benefits of the nutrients of different organic and inorganic acids for livestock. The ever-expanding demand for high-quality milk and meat, along with the increasing health concerns among livestock, are some of the factors that are driving the demand for feed acidifier blends.

On the basis of livestock, the market is categorized into poultry, swine, ruminants, aquaculture, and others. The poultry segment garnered the largest revenue share of the global feed acidifiers market in 2019. increasing demand for egg and poultry meat is expected to drive the demand for feed acidifiers among poultry. For instance, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the consumption of poultry meat was 119.7 million tons in 2016 and was increased to 127.31 million tons in 2018. Furthermore, the nutritional benefits offered by poultry products such as highly digestible proteins, unsaturated lipids, B-group vitamins, and minerals are further triggering the development of the feed acidifiers market.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Feed Acidifiers Market has been categorized as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. As per MRFR analysis, Europe dominated the market, accounting for the largest share in 2019. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://ello.co/taursuraj55/post/k74wyxh5btqm35tm2x9fqq

Key Players

Market Research Future recognizes Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Yara (Norway), Perstorp (US), Biomin Holding GmbH (Austria), Addcon GmbH (Germany), Impextraco NV (Belgium), Novus International (US), Corbion NV (Netherlands), and Pancosma (Switzerland) as the Key Players in the Global Feed Acidifiers Market.