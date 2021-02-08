Global STEEL SANDWICH PANELS Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The Global Steel Sandwich Panels Market is witnessing a spurting rise over the past few years. The market growth is attributed to the burgeoning construction industry experiencing increased numbers of commercial & residential projects. Besides, huge investments transpired by public & private sectors boost the consumption of steel sandwich panels. Moreover, an increase in demand for the buildings that deploy energy efficient materials escalates market growth.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global steel sandwich panels market valuation is further projected to appreciate at 6% CAGR during the review period (2018-2023). The rapidly increasing population, urbanization, and industrialization worldwide boost the demand in the building & construction sectors. Also, the growing awareness of the benefits of fire protection solutions is a major driving force behind the growth of the market.

Additionally, growing uses of steel sandwich panels in other industries, such as automotive, aerospace, marine, O&G, and electrical & electronics, boost market growth. Resultantly, Steel Sandwich Panels materials perceive an exponential demand, which allows its market to garner increasing traction on the global front. Furthermore, the rising government funding to motivate key companies to manufacture new eco-friendly steel sandwich panels that can match changing trends substantiate market growth.

Conversely, price volatility, and the demand-supply gap in raw material required for the production of steel sandwich panels is a major factor projected to impede the market growth. Also, the lack of awareness of the advantages of sandwich panels restricts the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the increasing global economy would support the growth of the market throughout the assessment period, increasing the sales in end-use industries.

Global Steel Sandwich Panels Market – Segmentations

The report is segmented into three dynamics;

By Type : EPS Panels, PU Panels, and PF Panels.

By Application : Residential, Commercial, Agricultural Farmhouse Buildings, Cold Storage, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World.

Steel Sandwich Panels Market – Geographical Analysis

Europe dominates the global steel sandwich panels market. The leading market share attributes to the continually rising demand for steel sandwich panels driven by governmental regulations regarding reducing greenhouse emissions. Besides, the need to improve the cost-efficiency of the buildings, alongside the adoption of the regulations regarding energy efficiency, drives the regional market growth.

Moreover, the presence of major steel sandwich panel manufacturers, such as Kingspan Group (Ireland) and Isomec (Italy) in the region, fosters the growth of the market. Increasing applications of fire protection solutions in building & infrastructures and energy plants is a key driving force behind the regional market growth. The European steel sandwich panels market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the review period.

The Asia Pacific region stands second in the global steel sandwich panels market. The market is essentially driven by the growing infrastructure and construction industries and the increased urbanization and industrialization rates. Additionally, the government initiatives and funding to support investments in the construction industry through their FDI policies influence the growth of the steel sandwich panels market.

Furthermore, vast distribution channels and major manufacturers in the region, focusing on expanding their business to generate huge profits above the return-on-investment, positively impact market growth. The various beneficial energy efficiency government policies also create opportunities for the steel sandwich panels market in Asia-Pacific.

The North America steel sandwich panels market is growing rapidly. Factors such as the burgeoning building & construction industry in the region witnessing huge investments foster the market demand. Moreover, substantial investments from public & private sectors in residential & commercial construction projects substantiate the growth of the regional market.

Besides, the growing demand, alongside the rising numbers of production capacities in the region, propels the growth of the market. Also, the augmenting demand from the burgeoning end user industries and the presence of a large number of O&G plants in the region influence the market growth. The North American steel sandwich panels market is expected to witness healthy growth, registering a healthy CAGR during the assessment period.

Global Steel Sandwich Panels Market – Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the steel sandwich panels market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several well-established players. Through strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, expansion, collaboration, and product/technology launch, players try to gain a larger competitive share in the market. They make huge investments to drive the R&D required for a product launch. They also invest substantially to expand their global footprint.

Major Players:

Players leading the global steel sandwich panels market include Kingspan (UK), ArcelorMittal SA, Isopan (Italy), Balex Metal SP Z.O.O., Isomec SRL, Fischer Profil GmbH, Metecno Pty Ltd., Silex, and Omnis Exteriors Ltd., among others.

