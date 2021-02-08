Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Research Report 2023

The global aluminum curtain wall market is expected to exhibit a solid 9% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global aluminum curtain wall market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 20 billion by the end of the forecast period in 2023, according to the report. The report presents a detailed evaluation of the major drivers and restraints affecting the global aluminum curtain wall market and presents forecasts for how these factors are likely to affect the market over the forecast period. The major players operating in the global aluminum curtain wall market are also profiled in the report to provide readers with a clear picture of the competitive landscape of the market. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global aluminum curtain wall market is also assessed in the report.

A curtain wall is a non-weight-bearing part of construction projects. It shields the building from environmental agents such as heat and moisture and may also provide aesthetic benefits. Since a curtain wall is non-weight-bearing, it can be made from lightweight materials such as aluminum. Aluminum has become a popular material for use in curtain walls due to its easy acquisition and movement. It can also be easily inlaid with glass, which is another popular material for curtain walls. Aluminum curtain walls inlaid with glass can provide protection against atmospheric agents while providing the building with a higher aesthetic appeal. This has become a major driver for the global aluminum curtain wall market. The growing construction industry in developing regions such as Asia Pacific is likely to be a major driver for the global aluminum curtain wall market over the forecast period.

Curtain walls have also emerged as an important component of a building’s energy saving measures. The growing demand for energy-efficient construction that ameliorates its impact on the environment is likely to be a major driver for the global aluminum curtain wall market. Governments around the world have subsidized the construction of energy-efficient buildings that reduce their impact on the environment. This is likely to lead to a growing demand from the global aluminum curtain wall market over the forecast period.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global aluminum curtain wall market include Kalwall Corporation, HUECK System GmbH & Co. KG, Heroal, EFCO Corporation, Alutech Systems Ltd., Josef Gartner GmbH, Aluplex, HansenGroup Ltd., Gutmann AG, Enclos Corporation, and ALUMIL.

Segmentation:

The global aluminum curtain wall market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global aluminum curtain wall market is segmented into stick-built, semi-unitized, and unitized. The unitized segment accounts for the largest market share as of 2017. There are several reasons for the dominance of the unitized segment in the global aluminum curtain wall market. The better quality control achieved by the use of unitized aluminum curtain wall is a major driver for the segment. Less installation time and low labor costs are also highly beneficial features of unitized aluminum curtain wall, which have driven the demand for unitized aluminum curtain walls. Unitized aluminum curtain walls are also highly reliable and present efficient infiltration characteristics, which further drive the demand for unitized aluminum curtain walls.

By application, the global aluminum curtain wall market is segmented into residential and nonresidential. The nonresidential segment is likely to dominate the global aluminum curtain wall market over the forecast period. Rapid expansion of various multinational companies and manufacturing giants has resulted in a growing construction of office spaces and manufacturing units in recent years. This has generated a significant demand for aluminum curtain walls from the commercial construction segment.

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe dominate the global aluminum curtain wall market, followed by Asia Pacific. Growing awareness about the benefits of aluminum curtain walls in North America and Europe is the major driver for the aluminum curtain wall market in these regions. The growing commercial construction industry in Asia Pacific is likely to drive the demand from the aluminum curtain wall market in the region.

