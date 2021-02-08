Global Fishing Rods Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

The global Fishing Rods market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2019, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2019.
This report focuses on Fishing Rods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fishing Rods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Fishing Rods in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Fishing Rods manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Newell (Jarden Corporation)
Globeride(Daiwa)
Shimano
Rapala VMC Corporation
Weihai Guangwei Group
Dongmi Fishing
RYOBI
Pokee Fishing
Cabela’s Inc.
Eagle Claw
Humminbird
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Carbon mixing Rods
Carbon Rods
other
Segment by Application
Personal Use
Sports