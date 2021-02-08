Global Emergency Medical Services Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2025

Market Insights

The growth of the global Emergency Medical Services Market is driven by factors such as the growing geriatric population worldwide, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and many accidents and lifestyle changes that lead to poor physical conditions. Today, several market participants dominate the global emergency healthcare market. Key players are functioning on product launches, and strategic partnerships are set to strengthen their market positions.

The most important factors for the expansion of this market are the high demand for emergency care, the increasing incidence of traumatic injuries and the increasing investments of public authorities in the development of care infrastructure, including the establishment and improvement of emergency infrastructure. However, the memory of products and the high price of emergency instruments are factors that may slow the development of this market to some extent.

The increasing prevalence of injuries, the growing need for an improved disaster management system are important factors in the growth of the global emergency services market. Associated with this is the growing demand for rapid emergency interventions, the growing need to closely monitor patients’ health status and to improve safe treatment through the preparation of health personnel should increase the demand for the global emergency healthcare market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Major players are involved in the development of highly sophisticated emergency infrastructure to speed the treatment time in case of disaster. With support of the latest connected technologies, key players are driving the momentum of the global emergency medical services market. Some of these market leaders include Philips, GE Healthcare, Cardinal Health, C. R. Bard, Becton, 3M, Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Asahi Kasei, and Medtronic.

Recent Updates

Res-Q Campus Emergency Medical Service launched by Quinnipiac University through which the students would be the Emergency Medical Technicians and the first responders to emergency situations at Quinnipiac. The university has also joined other universities and colleges that have EMS programs. A large number of students are already EMTs at their hometowns or pursuing a medical degree.

Market Segmentation

The global emergency healthcare market is segmented into products and services, applications, and end-users.

The global market, based on products and services, is subdivided into products and services. The product segment is also separated into emergency resuscitation equipment, patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient care equipment, infection control equipment, and personal protective equipment.

The service segment is also subdivided into the ground ambulance and air ambulance. Based on applications, the market is bifurcated into respiratory, cancer, cardiac, trauma, and others.

The end-user segments of the market are divided into are hospitals and trauma centers, outpatient clinics, and others. The hospital and clinic segment is expected to hold the largest market share, as these centers are the main areas of treatment and surgery for patients.

Regional Insights

The Americas are foreseen to be the largest regional market across the globe. The growth is attributed to rising prevalence of emergency medical services and the sophisticated healthcare sector.

The European emergency medical services market is driven by a growing aging population that increases the possibilities of medical emergencies for diverse medical cases.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the rapidly growing market for emergency medical services owing to people a large number of patient pool under-treatment for chronic treatment.

On the other hand, the dearth of technological advancement and lack of medical infrastructure is expected to restrain the growth of the Middle East & Africa market.

