Global 18650 Lithium Battery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the 18650 Lithium Battery market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6413 million by 2024, from US$ 5997 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in 18650 Lithium Battery business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 18650 Lithium Battery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the 18650 Lithium Battery value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
LiCoO2 Battery
NMC/NCA Battery
LiFePO4 Battery
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Power Banks
Laptop Battery Packs
Electric Vehicles
Flashlights
Cordless Power Tools
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Panasonic(Sanyo)
OptimumNano
Samsung SDI
Sony
Wanxiang(A123 Systems)
LG Chem
Hefei Guoxuan
Hitachi
Dongguan Large Electronics
Tianjin Lishen
DLG Electronics
Padre Electronic
CHAM BATTERY
Zhuoneng New Energy
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global 18650 Lithium Battery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of 18650 Lithium Battery market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global 18650 Lithium Battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the 18650 Lithium Battery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of 18650 Lithium Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.